16 wedding guest outfit ideas that go beyond the cocktail dress





While dresses are the most popular clothing choice for formal occasions, cocktail parties, and weddings, they are definitely not the only option. A dress may not suit your mood or style, so why invest in a specific occasion knowing that you will likely only wear it once? For a less traditional but equally tasteful wedding guest outfit, you can consider a dressy outfit, party-ready jumpsuits, or sleek, formal partings like a strapless top with tuxedo pants instead. You’ll look out of the room (without looking like everyone else), and you’ll be able to incorporate and re-wear these pieces beyond the wedding day, an added bonus when it comes to purchasing a ready set. for the event. With the right accessories, the right shoes and a bit of hair and makeup, a shiny suit or a silk blouse and wide leg pants will fit perfectly among a sea of ​​guests in dresses. Take it from this editor, who recently wore a shiny orange cropped suit to a garden party ceremony in Houston, and wore pants three out of four attended Met galas. Although unexpected, a formal look that is not a dress can still appropriately adhere to the dress code of the invitations. Here, three sets of wedding guests to help you dress up without any attire. The second-hand costume If you decide to ditch the dress for pants, whether it’s a full suit or a separate set, be sure to stick with materials and colors typical of evening wear. Silks, satins or flowers are all good places to start, especially for spring and summer weddings. Exaggerated details like a belted waist or dramatic draped hems take the look to the next level, lending a feminine touch to a wedding guest outfit that is grounded in pants. Jacquemus Oversized blazer men’s jacket Jacquemus Sage Tailored Trousers Mango satin palazzo pants The Vampire’s Wife floral-print tie-up blouse The Vampire’s Wife Pink Print Wide Leg Trousers Marina Moscone patchwork bustier Marina Moscone Flared Slim Trousers Oscar de la Renta floral waterfall bustier corset Oscar de la Renta high-waisted floral wide-leg pants The formal all-in-one An evening jumpsuit isn’t just for Studio 54-inspired parties; the swishy-panted one-piece is just another option for wedding guests tired of dressing up. These all-in-one pieces have the details of some of your favorite midi dresses, a romantic puff sleeve, open back revealing open back, or off-the-shoulder draped sleeves while elegantly reaching long floor lengths. Theyre a solid option for when the invitation says, black tie optional. Rebecca Taylor silk-charmeuse jumpsuit Halston Elie loose jumpsuit M Missoni open back lurex knit jumpsuit Staud Selene recycled shell halterneck jumpsuit DVF Diane von Furstenberg Bernice Floral Print Jumpsuit Cara Cara Blue Hill Jumpsuit The separated skirts This silhouette can be mistaken for a dress, however, these skirted looks are, in fact, two pieces. Finding separate pieces can make one less trip to the alterations specialist, and you will certainly be able to wear the top or bottom again after the wedding. The Tove and ALCs ruched tank tops will look just as adorable with a pair of jeans as they would be with their matching skirts, while the Vinces silk skirt can take you from formal to casual days if you swap out the complementary top for a T. -shirt. Totme crinkled silk camisole Totme crinkled silk midi skirt Vince appliquéd satin tank top Vince appliquéd satin midi skirt Paris Georgia Alice asymmetric top Paris Georgia Tulip High Waist Pleated Skirt ALC Lennyn cotton-poplin top ALC Lyra smocked poplin skirt Smythe One-Shoulder Asymmetric Top Smythe asymmetric gathered skirt

