International Woolmark Prize partners with Solange Knowles – WWD

LONDON – The International Woolmark Prize partners with Saint Heron, the creative company of American singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, to highlight the work of this year’s six finalists in a digital format, which includes all visuals, website design and a fashion film to be released on Thursday.

Conceived by Knowles, the film “Passage” features a diverse cast of artists featuring looks from Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, Lecavalier, Matty Bovan and Thebe Magugu, who were selected from over 380 applicants from 55 countries.

The winners will be announced on June 10. The winners of the grand prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation will receive 200,000 and 100,000 Australian dollars respectively.

A new award, the Woolmark Supply Chain Award, will also be awarded to recognize the outstanding contribution of a business partner and presented to a member of the supply chain.

This year’s finalists received A $ 60,000 in funding to create a six-look merino wool collection with a “less is more” approach to celebrate fashion and craftsmanship produced slowly and responsibly.

They also participated in a one-year IWP Innovation Academy mentorship program, which provides finalists with access to 43 supply chain partners and mentors, product development support, textile research and development, business and sustainability strategies.

Some of these help a designer enrich their brand’s digital journey, such as the Hologarment virtual ready-to-wear design system, which produces an interactive showroom experience in augmented reality, and Blue Bite, which enables brands to create digital experiences from their physical products.

Other program partners focus on buckle closure in the fashion industry, such as TIPA, which provides fully compostable polybags, zipper bags, envelopes, garment bags and Queen of Raw, a marketplace to buy and sell unused textiles, keeping them out of the way. landfills and turn pollution into profit.

Each finalist has a dedicated regional manager for the entire year, and some of this year’s finalists have already provided examples of how their businesses have evolved and how the award has changed their practice.

Magugu, for example, has received a lot of feedback from retail buyers about raising its product, which has also increased sales. IWP said it put the LVMH award winner in touch with specialist manufacturers who had previously turned him down, including a Japanese factory, an African tweed maker and textile developers in Amsterdam.

For his IWP collection, the South African designer worked with textile factories Hinterveld and Svenmill on the development of an antiviral yarn, which has been shown to be effective against viruses and bacteria for up to 30 washes. Magugu will be the guest designer of the 100th edition of the Pitti Uomo international men’s show and will present his spring 2022 collection in Florence.

Bovan and Charaf Tajer from Casablanca have also seen their retail sales increase since developing their collection under the leadership of IWP.

Bovan’s IWP collection is made from rolled fabric from UK factory AW Hainsworth. He developed knitted panels which are then draped in garments, meaning there is no cutting and no textile waste. Tajer incorporated padded oil capsules into his IWP design, which he says can improve the well-being of the wearer when the person comes in contact with the fabric.

Williams, who received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2019, executed her IWP collection in partnership with Her Majesty’s Prison as a social project, with the aim of creating an enabling environment to increase well-being and reduce recidivism. among the participants by equipping them with professional skills and qualifications. She also developed upcycled knits and embroidery with Manusa in Italy for the Woolmark Prize.

Ize’s collection is inspired by young Nigerians who fought against police brutality with the EndSARS movement. In addition to working with local weaving communities to modernize Aso-Oke hand weaving techniques, he introduced spun rayon in Nigeria to create an innovative wool crepe fabric. It was the first time that Ize presented woolen threads to its local artisans.

Marie-Ève ​​Lecavalier from Canada has partnered with the Byborre textile innovation studio to develop a denim-look knitted fabric to avoid heavy pollutants and excessive use of water with traditional denim for her collection. IWP.

Thom Browne, who joined the jury this year, alongside Naomi Campbell, Holi Rogers, Shaway Yeh and Sinéad Burke, said “there is nothing more inspiring than young artists who are true to themselves”.

“By encouraging innovation through education and funding, the award gives finalists the space to really think about what makes their ideas different and exciting. I wish all the designers good luck. And I encourage them to stay confident in their individual ideas, always, ”he added.

RELATED:

Woolmark weaves new thread in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Richard Malone and Bode win International Woolmark Prize

Edward Crutchley and Colovos win Woolmark Prize