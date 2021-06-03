Fashion
International Woolmark Prize partners with Solange Knowles – WWD
LONDON – The International Woolmark Prize partners with Saint Heron, the creative company of American singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, to highlight the work of this year’s six finalists in a digital format, which includes all visuals, website design and a fashion film to be released on Thursday.
Conceived by Knowles, the film “Passage” features a diverse cast of artists featuring looks from Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, Lecavalier, Matty Bovan and Thebe Magugu, who were selected from over 380 applicants from 55 countries.
The winners will be announced on June 10. The winners of the grand prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation will receive 200,000 and 100,000 Australian dollars respectively.
A new award, the Woolmark Supply Chain Award, will also be awarded to recognize the outstanding contribution of a business partner and presented to a member of the supply chain.
This year’s finalists received A $ 60,000 in funding to create a six-look merino wool collection with a “less is more” approach to celebrate fashion and craftsmanship produced slowly and responsibly.
They also participated in a one-year IWP Innovation Academy mentorship program, which provides finalists with access to 43 supply chain partners and mentors, product development support, textile research and development, business and sustainability strategies.
Some of these help a designer enrich their brand’s digital journey, such as the Hologarment virtual ready-to-wear design system, which produces an interactive showroom experience in augmented reality, and Blue Bite, which enables brands to create digital experiences from their physical products.
Other program partners focus on buckle closure in the fashion industry, such as TIPA, which provides fully compostable polybags, zipper bags, envelopes, garment bags and Queen of Raw, a marketplace to buy and sell unused textiles, keeping them out of the way. landfills and turn pollution into profit.
Each finalist has a dedicated regional manager for the entire year, and some of this year’s finalists have already provided examples of how their businesses have evolved and how the award has changed their practice.
Magugu, for example, has received a lot of feedback from retail buyers about raising its product, which has also increased sales. IWP said it put the LVMH award winner in touch with specialist manufacturers who had previously turned him down, including a Japanese factory, an African tweed maker and textile developers in Amsterdam.
For his IWP collection, the South African designer worked with textile factories Hinterveld and Svenmill on the development of an antiviral yarn, which has been shown to be effective against viruses and bacteria for up to 30 washes. Magugu will be the guest designer of the 100th edition of the Pitti Uomo international men’s show and will present his spring 2022 collection in Florence.
Bovan and Charaf Tajer from Casablanca have also seen their retail sales increase since developing their collection under the leadership of IWP.
Bovan’s IWP collection is made from rolled fabric from UK factory AW Hainsworth. He developed knitted panels which are then draped in garments, meaning there is no cutting and no textile waste. Tajer incorporated padded oil capsules into his IWP design, which he says can improve the well-being of the wearer when the person comes in contact with the fabric.
Williams, who received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2019, executed her IWP collection in partnership with Her Majesty’s Prison as a social project, with the aim of creating an enabling environment to increase well-being and reduce recidivism. among the participants by equipping them with professional skills and qualifications. She also developed upcycled knits and embroidery with Manusa in Italy for the Woolmark Prize.
Ize’s collection is inspired by young Nigerians who fought against police brutality with the EndSARS movement. In addition to working with local weaving communities to modernize Aso-Oke hand weaving techniques, he introduced spun rayon in Nigeria to create an innovative wool crepe fabric. It was the first time that Ize presented woolen threads to its local artisans.
Marie-Ève Lecavalier from Canada has partnered with the Byborre textile innovation studio to develop a denim-look knitted fabric to avoid heavy pollutants and excessive use of water with traditional denim for her collection. IWP.
Thom Browne, who joined the jury this year, alongside Naomi Campbell, Holi Rogers, Shaway Yeh and Sinéad Burke, said “there is nothing more inspiring than young artists who are true to themselves”.
“By encouraging innovation through education and funding, the award gives finalists the space to really think about what makes their ideas different and exciting. I wish all the designers good luck. And I encourage them to stay confident in their individual ideas, always, ”he added.
RELATED:
Woolmark weaves new thread in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Richard Malone and Bode win International Woolmark Prize
Edward Crutchley and Colovos win Woolmark Prize
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]