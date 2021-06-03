Editorial | Only government can make fashion sustainable | Op Ed

I have been working in the field of fashion sustainability for almost a decade. Back when I started, people, including most people in the industry, looked like a lot when I talked about the huge environmental and social impact of the fashion world. Back then, fashionistas were more concerned with peplum and sparkle pumps than pesticides or pay.

We have made significant progress, at least when it comes to sustainability. Today every major brand produces some sort of sustainability report and many have set carbon reduction targets. In the media, several very talented reporters have been hired to cover the topic. Many large-scale organizations and conferences such as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and the Global Fashion Agenda have been launched and grown, and countless sustainable collections have been launched in the market.

But despite all this talk, what do we need to show in terms of measurable results?

Not a lot.

Reliable data is notoriously hard to come by in this industry, but what we have does not demonstrate overall progress. There is evidence instead of a movement on the social and environmental fronts going in the wrong direction.

On the labor side, a recent analysis by Professor Sarosh Kuruvilla of Cornells New Conversation Project presented in his book: Private Regulation of Labor Standards in Global Supply Chains found, after reviewing 40,000 factory audits, no progress in reducing average number of violations per audit over time.

And although wages have increased to some extent in the clothing sector, they continue to be the lowest wages in all of the industries studied.

From an environmental standpoint, the data is no better. According to the analysis of the industrial group Global Fashion Agenda, [I]If the industry continues to adopt current decarbonization initiatives at the current pace, emissions will be capped at around 2.1 billion tonnes per year by 2030, roughly the same as today, leaving levels almost double the maximum required to comply with the Paris Agreement.

But in fact, if you travel to the parts of the world that create and ultimately dispose of our clothes and see what’s going on in the field, you don’t need more numbers, spreadsheets, or charts to be convinced. that we are not making progress. we need; you can see it clearly in the devastating polluted landscapes and smell it while chatting with the exhausted and exploited people.

Law and policy are the only way to solve the problem of collective action.

Many, including myself, have argued that growing consumer awareness will force the industry to change. But it turned out that we were too optimistic. My recent travels have made me realize that even I was not fully aware of the extent of the recalcitrant problems that remain in this industry. The average citizen cannot be expected to demand changes for what he does not know and, moreover, he has his own needs to be met. This crisis will not be solved by consumer demand, nor by fashion companies who, despite fine words, are still seeking to maximize their profits.

We don’t have the leisure to do things right. That leaves us with only one solution: the government. Law and politics are the only way to solve the problem of collective action, to stop the race to the bottom and to level the playing field. What should the rulebook look like in practice?

1. Clear, relevant, common and transparent accounting

Currently, companies are inconsistent in their accounting for their impacts. One environmental report may only highlight the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at facilities owned and operated by a brand, while another includes emissions from textile mills, where the vast majority of emissions occur. Some brands may report emissions by garment, without disclosing the absolute emissions. Thus, emissions per garment could decrease, but this could very well be offset by the growth in the number of garments produced by a brand. The planet and its fires, hurricanes and icebergs don’t give extra credit points for such creative accounting.

Legislation that requires environmental reporting to include, as a minimum, a quantitative basis on energy / GHG, water and chemical use, and which is necessary to comply with universal environmental accounting standards set out in the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard and the GHG Protocol Scope 3 standard would provide an apple-to-apple comparison of the impacts of different companies.

2. Definition of the target

This degree of transparency would help researchers, advocates and the media understand which companies are making progress and which are lagging behind. But there must also be a responsibility. A simple legal requirement for companies to reduce their emissions to levels set by the Paris Agreement would quickly accelerate progress in an area that to date has only made progress.

3. Mandatory Due Diligence

Beyond clear accounting and the definition of objectives, the creation of an additional obligation to identify, assess, prevent and mitigate negative impacts and to provide for corrective measures if necessary can help move beyond a simple legal base towards broader progress in the sector. This would give the victims of any factory disaster a means of having the legal capacity to bring an action to seek redress for the failure to prevent their injuries.

Finally, as more and more brands proclaim they care about racial justice, I would consider legislation around board seat quotas, as has been done in Germany with regard to women. .

Together, smart legislation can spur industry collaboration. This will allow the industry to move beyond public statements and replace words with actions. This can ultimately enable the capitalist system in which we operate to work for people and the planet.

Maxine Bdat is the director of the New Standard Institute, a non-profit organization that works with scientists and citizens to make the fashion industry more sustainable, ethical and fair. His new book, Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment, is out June 1.

The opinions expressed in op-ed articles are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Fashion trade.

