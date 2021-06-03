The 15 pieces you can wear to every social event in summer 2021





The summer of fun has arrived! And that means tons and tons of parties, dinners, and weddings to attend, and the outfits you need anytime. For the sake of your sanity, so you can actually spend time do not shopping, here are the editor-selected pieces that you can wear just about any occasion for the seasons to come. Because rest assured, events are coming … Advertising – Continue Reading Below Summer knitting Daisy Applique Crochet Top Batcheva

matchesfashion.com $ 300.00 Crochet is a strong micro-trend this summer in the “Summer Knitwear” category. A top like this has cute details that add sparkle to any look, but also go well with sky-high temperatures. Whether with jeans or a miniskirt, crochet makes the look without having to wonder. The pop of color Ceres mid-length dress Tove

saksfifthavenue.com $ 575.00 Whether you are heading to a cocktail party or a date, a good midi dress will serve you in style to dress you in summer. Choose a solid, bright hue and classic silhouette with updated fit and detailing (like the ruched bodice, deep v-neckline, and sexy tied neckline). Then, all you have to do is swap the accessories for the occasion. Easy mule Gathered Shereen block-heel mule Reformation

thereformation.com $ 248.00 Even on days when you want to be a little more discreet, you can dress up your outfit in a snap by adding a pair of heeled mules. The classic Striped cotton shirt Ralph Lauren polo shirt

ralphlauren.com $ 128.00 Oversized button fastening is a wardrobe essential in any season. Slip it on over a swimsuit for cocktails by the beach, dress it up with a pair of cuts or add a pair of wide linen pants, chic no matter how you cut it. The Daily Flared poplin skirt An everyday piece like a tiered poplin skirt can be worn with just about any type of blouse, casual t-shirt, even a bikini top. Hey, you can even wear it as an empire waist dress if you really want to get creative. Rondel jewelry

rondeljewelry.com $ 13,950.00 The key to running a capsule wardrobe is interesting jewelry to change up your look. Example: this charm necklace embellished with pearls. White denim Le Jane straight-leg jeans Frame

farfetch.com $ 240.00 We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times: your summer wardrobe just isn’t complete without good white jeans. A straight leg style is sophisticated and can be worn easily. The summer bag Abalone woven shoulder bag Lele sadoughi

lelesadoughi.com $ 250.00 When wearing classics, such as a button down and a good pair of white denim, you can add a touch of whimsy to your outfit with a crossbody bag to start the conversation. The summery palette of this blue, white and beige braided bag is always versatile, making it the kind of piece you can throw over your shoulder without worrying about whether it works with your look. The LBD Amour long backless dress Line

net-a-porter.com $ 350.00 Every woman should have an LBD, or in this case a black maxi dress. It brings drama for dressier occasions, but it’s loose and comfortable for those who are more low-key. Tamara Mellon

tamaramellon.com $ 595.00 Considering the party jumps that are likely to be made, a caged sandal with a killer heel is the crucial shoe of the season. Support, but still a statement. Earrings ‘Candy’ hoops Tamara Comolli

tamaracomolli.com $ 10,920.00 A sexy, timeless and flattering earring, whatever your hairstyle or face shape? It would be a hoop. And these, by Tamara Comolli, are more than accented with candy-colored gemstones. Feature below: A fun touch of sparkle you can wear every day. The skirt Cassia embroidered linen midi skirt Zimmermann

net-a-porter.com $ 635.00 A detailed skirt, like the one with embroidery, looks dressy even if the components of your look themselves aren’t the fanciest. Add a pair of heels and a killer bodysuit, and a spray of perfume and you’re ready for date night. The tank Deep V tank top Another Tomorrow

un autredemain.co $ 290.00 A sophisticated basic like the tank top makes it easy to switch up your wardrobe if you want to show off a little skin. Better yet: knit tank tops in interesting colors so you never get bored. Linen shorts Linen blend Bermuda shorts Seventy

saksfifthavenue.com $ 215.00 Ah, the ease of short linen. Cinched at the waist, but with a forgiving tip, they pair well with anything. Add sneakers and a good pair of earrings and you will be a modern image of Audrey Hepburn. AFTER: The most elegant linen pants for women The statement bag Candy Bag Rianna + Nina

riannaandnina.com $ 1,580.00 If you mostly like neutrals, a great way to brighten up even a classic black dress and heels is to use a bag that turns heads. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

