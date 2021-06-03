Men’s shoe style tips





We all love to buy shoes and in some cases hoard them too. But do you know how to style them correctly? We are often so busy deciding what to wear that we forget the most important details, for example, wearing the wrong shoes. No matter how good your clothes are, if you wear the wrong type of shoes with them, your outfit just won’t make the cut. Shoes can make or break your look, which is why you need to know how to style them. Here are five style rules for men’s shoes that you must follow and your look will always be on point. 1. Invest in quality equipment We have already talked about the importance of wearing good shoes. Of moccasin and oxford sneakerss, no matter what you choose, make sure the material is durable, premium, and worth the money. Accessories with poor quality materials barely last for months, while good quality materials will look like new even after years. We don’t often buy accessories, so it is essential to choose quality over quantity. MensXP 2. Don’t match everything Avoid being too matchy-matchy with your accessories. Don’t pair your shoes with your clothes and instead pair them with other accessories like your bag and belt. This will help break up the monotony of the colors in your outfit and enhance the whole look. If it gets too confusing, you can always stick with neutral colors like beige brown, black, and white. These colors go with everything and are easier to style. MensXP 3. How to fold your sock correctly If you are attending a formal event, avoid folding your stockings at all. Instead, get your pants tailored. As for casual clothes, stick to thin and tight folds. The thicker they are, the more shabby it will look. Plus, thicker pleats tend to make one appear shorter than they are. So avoid big and bulky folds and keep them as neat as possible. iStock 4. Socks are part of the deal Socks are another subtle but important part of an outfit. If you wear moccasins, wear moccasin socks. If you wear sneakers, wear knee-high socks. Showing off your socks is only acceptable for formal occasions where showing off your ankles might be the problem. Knowing the right type of socks to wear with your shoes is key here. iStock 5. Know how to clean your shoes We can all agree that good quality shoes are anything but cheap. After spending so much money on shoes, you also need to take good care of them. Wearing dirty shoes is the biggest mistake you can make, and an even bigger mistake is cleaning them the wrong way around. iStock The bottom line At the end of the day, we’d only like to say that the right shoes are talking about, only if you know how to style them correctly. Go ahead and make them talk! Explore more







