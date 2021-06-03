Fashion Forward: Timmins talks fashion through the centuries for MHS

By Pam Johnson / Zip06.com • 03/06/2021 04:00 EST

If you step back in time to the early days of Madison, Tori Timmins could tell you the origin story of every item of clothing worn by the town’s frugal, practical, and Puritan settlers. In fact, Tori could take this story to early 20th century history, which is exactly why the Guilford resident is the perfect person to discuss fashion through the centuries for the Madison Virtual Lecture Series. Historical Society (MHS), “Madison and the Evolution of Style” based on the company’s textile collection in its Allis-Bushnell home in Madison.

Tori’s first lecture, on May 23, focused on New England’s colonial clothing and fashion changes until 1826 when East Guilford was incorporated as the town of Madison. On Sunday June 27, Tori will take the discussion into the Victorian era, exploring the many fashion trends of the 19th century. She’ll end the series on Sunday, July 25 with styles emerging throughout the turn of the 20th century (and yes, MHS has fun flapper-era dresses) through WWII.

The lectures will be broadcast via Zoom from the Allis-Bushnell house. General admission is $ 5 and registration is now open at www.madisonhistory.org.

The basis of each lecture is driven by the objects it finds in the MHS collection. For example, as part of his lecture on the Victorian era, “we’re definitely going to be looking at some top hats,” Tori says.

“It was basically Victorian era baseball caps – everyone wore them. And you can see, through the items in the collection, the transition from the earliest top hats from the early Victorian era to the early 20th century, how they changed with the period, which you may not think of. -be not, but they have very good examples, ”she adds.

Tori will be pursuing her Masters in Costume Studies at New York University (NYU) this fall and recently graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a BFA in Costume Design and Technology. Tori returned to live in Guilford in August 2020.

Due to the closure of major museums in the region during the pandemic, opportunities for volunteer work and internships had virtually dried up.

“Due to the COVID situation, a lot of large museums wouldn’t let in people who weren’t already working there,” says Tori.

Tori grew up in Madison, she graduated from The Grove School in 2017 and therefore knew MHS and Allis-Bushnell House. She reached out to offer her services.

“I wanted to find something local, but I didn’t expect them to have anything, really! I thought they might have a few pieces I could work on, ”Tori says.

A home meeting with MHS Collections President Bob Gundersen quickly dispelled that notion.

“He took me upstairs, where they have a huge room full of wardrobes full of clothes, hats and shoes – it was wonderful. It was amazing, ”Tori says. “They had a lot more items than I expected.”

Since September 2020, Tori has spent every week locked in a close examination of the vast collection of MHS textiles.

“They have a really wonderful collection that I think not many people have had the chance to see, and they were so gracious to invite me to come and work on their collection and document what they have,” Tori says.

Tori estimates the MHS clothing and accessories collection at around 300 pieces. Some of the oldest items in the collection are shoes, while there are also accessories spanning the centuries, including jewelry, handbags, and hats.

She archived pieces and worked documenting several until creating hand-drawn grid patterns, which is one of the skills the 22-year-old brought with her from her 2019 degree program to the School of Historical Dress in London, England.

“The ones I specifically document are mostly 19th century dresses. I worked on dresses from around 1810 to 1860, ”Tori explains of the 15 patterns she plans to make for MHS. “My end goal is to have dresses that are 100 years old, so I’m halfway there.”

The process also allowed Tori to identify some otherwise misunderstood elements.

“I think it was a mutually beneficial experience, because I work so intimately with these pieces, and I was able to help them identify things that they might not have known what it was,” says -it.

One item of clothing that Tori discovered and identified for MHS was a rare “transformation dress.”

“They had this wonderful dress from the 1850s … It was kind of a transformational dress, and there aren’t many examples of it in museum collections,” Tori explains. “He became popular a little before the Civil War. Basically, it’s a type of dress that had two bodices and a skirt, and the goal would be to use less fabric, to keep it. So there was one bodice which was an evening bodice, for parties, dinners or formal occasions, and another which was a daytime bodice.

Tori thinks MHS may have overlooked her possession of a transformation dress because the daytime bodice is “a little more chic” than what was typically worn, she says.

“It could have been worn for church, a special breakfast, or an outing throughout the day,” Tori explains. “When I found it, it had been hung with the evening bodice hanging inside the day bodice – they didn’t know there were two bodices in there.”

From the 16th to the 21st century

Working with rare historical clothing at the School of Historical Dress in London was another highlight of Tori’s rising career.

“The clothes I worked with at the Historical Clothing School were much older, dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries,” Tori explains. “It was European, and there’s usually more clothing from that period, as opposed to here, where we don’t really have these pieces kept in the same way.”

Tori’s teacher was costume design expert and source material author Jenny Tiramani, who also directed theater design at Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London (1997-2005). Tori worked with her on a project with Westminster Abbey, examining and reproducing an early 17th century “body” corset on an effigy of Queen Elizabeth I.

“The project was basically to rebuild it so that we could work with and manage it,” Tori explains. “So I made a replica in order to gain more knowledge about this particular piece, because obviously it was very fragile.”

The results can be viewed on Tori’s website, www.toritimmins.com. The site also features Tori’s work, to date, as a specialist client. Some of her extraordinary work has included helping to create bespoke back-up dance suits for TV winner Mr. Fox (Wayne Brady) Masked singer season two (2019) and a collaborative project with costume designer Marly Hall, incorporating over 600 hand-sewn reflective pieces into the ‘Glass Robe’ worn by Young the Giant lead singer Sameer Gadhia for the Mirror Master tour ( 2019).

“Before I ended up working with Jenny in London, most of my experience was in film and television,” says Tori. “I actually worked a bit in Los Angeles and did theater stuff here. So my experience comes from this world of specialty costumes and that creative stuff. “

Of course, the industry has been hit hard during the pandemic.

“Originally, I hoped to continue doing this kind of work in [New York] City, but it was really tough, with Broadway and shutting everything down, ”Tori says. “It’s something that still interests me. I know when I start school at NYU hopefully I can work part time in one of the costume shops in town.

Tori says working in specialist costumes fills her creative side, while opportunities such as that offered by her work with MHS support her academic pursuits. Ideally, the two will blend together to create a very interesting future.

“I think there’s a really interesting connection between the two,” Tori says. “There’s this kind of connection between television, film, theater and museum collections like the Madison Historical Society that I think is really beneficial, and I hope I can help bridge that connection.”

Tori also hopes to link up with larger museums, bringing the kind of research and development that her London mentor is creating in England in this country.

“Jenny’s work and the books she publishes in London are books that every costume store or university in town owns because they refer to them every time they do a period piece on stage, in the movies. or on television. They’re trying to recreate these clothes that are in museums, ”says Tori, adding that she would love to pioneer this type of work here in the United States.

“I think his research style is not really explored in the United States yet,” Tori says. “So I hope that when I get into graduate school, I can start making connections and discussing with larger museums how we can explore this style of research and documentation with their collections. That’s the point. But for now, I really enjoy working with the Madison Historical Society.