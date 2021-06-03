XYXX launches Earth 1.0, a line of ecological t-shirts for men





Edit Earth1.0 from XYXX On this World Environment Day, XYXX, a premium men’s loungewear brand, is getting back to basics with a line of t-shirts that is taking a giant leap towards a sustainable and conscious lifestyle. Their latest line, Earth 1.0, is designed for the conscious yet chic man, who not only wears what is beautiful, but also feels good. Label conscious and environmentally friendly, XYXX previously used bamboo cotton, combed cotton and micro modal to create its unique offering in the men’s loungewear segment. With Earth 1.0, the brand reinforces its commitment to the environment and becomes more and more sustainable by creating a line of basic t-shirts in GOTS certified organic cotton. Edit Earth1.0 from XYXX With Crafting Earth 1.0, we’ve not only created a line that looks and feels great, but also protects, preserves and gives back to the planet. The name itself is multi-faceted – it’s a reminder to slow down and get back to a simpler life format. It also denotes our first step in our long journey towards sustainability and being a 100% eco-friendly brand, said XYXX founder Yogesh Kabra. Edit Earth1.0 from XYXX In addition to being environmentally friendly with Earth 1.0, XYXX has also ensured that the entire supply chain is socially responsible by actively supporting fair trade practices and being 100% carbon neutral. Earth 1.0 plays with the classic crew neck t-shirt, giving it a fresh, long-lasting upgrade. The unadorned simplicity is enhanced by the fabric’s subtle, natural texture, high breathability, and slim fit that allows it to move effortlessly from noon to night. The fine ribbed flat neckline is designed to never lose shape and promote a slow life with exceptional design sensitivity. Its natural anti-allergic properties make it gentle on the skin and the invisible seam details give it a timeless appeal. Available at xyxxcrew.com Prices start at Rs 599 Twitter: @sharmidas

