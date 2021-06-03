Scottish dress rental company styling an ecological revolution in fashion





Have no fear, fashionistas. You won’t need to spend hours rummaging through the racks of all the latest designer threads in order to look your best. An innovative new company offers you to do all the hard work for you, while taking care of the planet. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Sioda, based in Stirling, operates a monthly subscription service where environmentally conscious customers can rent stylish clothing from high-end designer brands such as Reiss, Whistles, French Connection, Hobbs, Coast and Jaeger in sizes ranging from 4 to 24. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Stirling-based green fashion company Sioda aims to help time-poor and environmentally conscious Scots feel good without harming the planet through its premium clothing rental service The founders came up with the Sioda plan, which means silk in Gaelic, to provide an ethical way for time-constrained buyers to get a dose of fashion without adding to the mountains of landfill waste. With a strong environmental ethic, the company aims to counter today’s disposable fashion culture and ensure that women of all shapes and sizes can look and feel fantastic in a cost-effective and respectful manner. of the environment. CEO and Co-Founder Naomi Ross said: The Sioda team is determined to disrupt the approach to the fast fashion industry, wear once and throw and give women a traditional alternative to rent from beautiful high quality clothes on our website, through affordable payment models. We are committed to bringing about widespread change in the way society consumes fashion and addressing some of the image challenges that inequality can bring. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Co-founder and Commercial Director of Sioda Alex McKenna Many people don’t have the time or energy to devote to finding key parts in charity stores. Our team at Sioda did the hard work for them, so they could visit our site and browse a range of beautiful and timeless fashion items from their sofa, then have them delivered to their doorstep to wear for four weeks. With quality key pieces, luxury clothing and tailor-made clothing, we can give women body confidence of any size cost effectively while saving the environment. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Electric vehicle drivers risk electrocution due to shortage of charging points, charity warns < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.55%"/> General manager Naomi Ross is the other half of the Sioda team The company offers an opportunity to try before you buy, which reduces the likelihood of impulse buys that go unworn. Ms Ross added: With our Sioda subscription service, customers can try on clothes to see if they like the style or fit of something without the commitment and significant expense for an item that might otherwise have been relegated. in the back of their wardrobe after a season. This helps reduce the number of fast fashion clothes purchased that can end up in landfills. Business Partner and Commercial Director Alex McKenna added: At Sioda, we have a real desire to be part of this societal change and to bring people with us. As a society, we must do more to tackle the environmental crisis and be able to provide support to people in our society when needed. we really believe that if we all take small steps to make a change, we can make a big difference. Customers can be confident in the ecological credentials and hygiene standards of Siodas. Used returned items are cleaned with a steam cabinet maintenance system, which is certified against Covid-19. The company uses environmentally friendly products, while everything from the packaging to its banker has been carefully researched for its climate impact by the Sioda team. It is also certified by the Good Business Charter, which recognizes responsible business practices. The founders of Sioda are now considering how they can use the company’s profits to create a foundation focused on social justice and ethical causes, and they are exploring ways to reuse items in a positive way at the end of their lifespan. . The entrepreneurial couple are already working on a partnership with Funeral Link to provide clothing for women with access to funeral assistance for their loved ones. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We were more dependent than ever on your support, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

