The reused wedding dress – The New York Times

At 9 a.m. on May 17, Vanessa Reiser was in position, all decked out in a $ 3,500 wedding dress from Lovely Bride in Manhattan specially designed for her first solo run in New York City. The 285 miles, starting in Oswego, NY, and ending in Jay Hood Park, NY, would be completed over 12 days. For each of the nine counties she passed through, a donation would be made to a local domestic violence shelter.

Mrs. Reiser is not getting married; she has been married twice previously (in 1998 for eight years and in 2013 for five years). And in July 2020, she broke her third engagement with a man who she said was a narcissistic abuser.

Ms Reiser, 48, a psychotherapist who lives in Congers, NY, said: But I’m a strong girl. Once I left and regained my power, I took a turn. I’m proud to say this strong girl never left.

Her decision to raise awareness about narcissistic domestic violence in wedding attire was simple: If I run in a white dress, she said, people might be careful.