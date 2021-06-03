Green Dial Watches For Men: Trendy Pieces You Can Own For An Elevated Look | Most Wanted Products





There might not be too many trends to experiment with when it comes to men’s watches, but when you gain popularity it certainly makes this wrist accessory even more coveted. Green dial watches are a fairly new trend, but with a slew of luxury watches already welcoming this color in multiple iterations, popular brands won’t be left behind for long. A green dial watch is sure to catch the eye and attention for its unique look that is both crisp and striking. Also, green dial watches are available in many shades including forest green, olive, pine forest, mint to name a few. Watches with a unique feature also make perfect gifts for your loved ones. For the men’s category, the green dial watches are available in chain and leather straps. If you’re looking for a stylish watch for yourself and want something a little different, choose from our recommendations for men’s green dial watches: This sporty-inspired analog watch from Seiko comes with an automatic movement with Hardlex glass, a 42.5mm diameter green round dial and a silver stainless steel dial. The watch has a stainless steel bracelet / band.

The watch has a water resistance depth of 100 meters and also comes with a 2 year warranty period. This elegant watch from Casio features a shiny green dial and a stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp. The wristwatch has a quartz type movement and an analog display. The watch case is made of stainless steel and has a diameter of 41.5 millimeters.

Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result The watch has a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty on manufacturing defects. Perfect for formal and dressy occasions, this timex watch is a multi-function watch with an embossed textured green dial and domed crystal case. The watch would look great with evening wear like tuxedos and blazers.

This watch is waterproof. This Sonata wristwatch is designed to be the perfect combination of fashion and function. From casual to formal, Sonata watches for men are easy to wear and easy to wear.

The golden watch would be the perfect accessory to pair with formal suits, Jodhpuri sets and more. This sporty watch speaks of maneuverability with a touch of elegance and style. The popular silver stainless steel case and silver stainless steel bracelet will work with any outfit and quickly become a staple in any wardrobe. With 100 meters of water resistance and a durable mineral case, this watch will continue to perform and look great even on the toughest days.

A finely crafted chronograph accurate to the second over a 60-minute period, 2 years of battery life and a large, easy-to-read dial. With a case size of 50mm and a strap size of 24mm, this watch from Fossil has a quartz movement with a chronograph display and a mineral crystal dial. The silver-plated stainless steel case is majestic and striking. The green dial with a date window will surely be unique and enhance your complete look. The watch has a brown leather strap with a pin buckle closure.

The watch is water resistant up to 165 feet (50m) and will perform very well even when exposed to short periods of water exposure.

