The new M&S Ghost dress was added to our cart ASAP

Reuters Videos A Parisian lunch garnished with – mealworms? Fancy a fresh summer salad garnished with mealworms? A Parisian chef has capitalized on the new European regulations to put them at the center of his tasting menu. “I am Laurent Veyet, the chef of the Inoveat restaurant. It is a restaurant that serves food made from insects.” But Veyet doesn’t just hang mealworms from a hook to wind up punters, they could become a key ingredient in feeding the world’s burgeoning population. While mealworms may look like an unappetizing maggot, it is high in protein, fat, and fiber. The surprisingly versatile ingredient can be used whole in curries or salads or ground to make flour-based pasta, cookies or bread. mealworm flour, mixed with sweet potato and mealworms. It’s really very good, I don’t pretend. It is the ideal dish for a beginner. There are some really interesting flavors. I find it delicious because there are flavors that we know, cereals, pasta … It has a classic taste, with sautéed vegetables. Few people could say they don’t like it. Veyet cultivates his mealworms on the spot, feeding them oat porridge and vegetables. They live between four and twelve months before dying naturally. At this point, they are collected to be cooked. In January, the European Union gave the green light, deeming mealworm fit for human consumption. By May, they could be taken to market. Mealworms, and insects in general, could provide a sustainable, low-carbon food source for the future. health and food safety, Stefan De Keersmaecker: “Already in our farm-to-fork strategy, we have indicated that insects are a very good alternative to other sources of protein. You should know that we are facing many important challenges. We have population growth, we have environmental pressure, the fact that there is a growing demand for protein, etc. context, insects can offer a really interesting alternative. Insects are healthy, they are nutritious, they provide minerals, vitamins, fats and therefore they can really help us move on to a di and food system. “So they could be a green food source, but the proof, really, is in the pudding. At Veyet’s restaurant, the ornate dishes received nods of approval from its adventurous clientele.[Diner Soheil Ayari, saying:] “I feel like I’m in a traditional restaurant, except the appearance of what I eat is not the same. But honestly, the tastes are very similar. “For Veyet, the challenge is twofold: winning public opinion and learning to combine taste with other foods. “Insects are not yet well known and, in cooking, we have never used them as an ingredient. So you have to find the right flavors, the right accompaniments. All this is fascinating, any chef will tell you the same thing. , it’s just that it hasn’t been done with the bugs yet. “

