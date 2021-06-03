How to look good as a middle aged man





7. Exercise? Pah! Try CoolSculpting If you want to lose weight (when elasticated waist pants are out of fashion again) you can obviously watch your calories and exercise more. But it takes time and means giving up Cadbury Twirls. Do not try liposuction (one of the most popular elective cosmetic surgeries chosen by men) as it is a seriously invasive procedure and killed Kanye West’s mother. Try CoolSculpting instead. It’s a quick, no-surgery, no-downtime procedure that freezes fat cells in the part of your body to be treated. Once frozen, they crystallize, die, and are excreted, discreetly, via your body’s lymphatic system. Unfortunately, it takes four to six months for the process to work, but the good news is that for this treatment all you need to do is lie down and think about ice cream for 30 minutes. I recommend it for removing small areas of stubborn fat, not the big ones. 8. Make-up is your friend Tinted moisturizers, concealers, whatever you want to call men’s makeup are not to be sneezed at. Men’s makeup is slowly becoming more mainstream, and there are many brands that are helping to make the idea of ​​makeup more macho. One is War Paint For Men. Her website has some brilliant how-to videos that show you what to use and how, and many of the models on show are silver-haired 60s, so don’t think you’re too old to give it a try. 9. Just buy the bloody blazer The easiest way to look straighter, slimmer, taller, and more beautiful is to don a well-cut navy blue blazer. Like battle gear, it preps you for anything, hides bumps and bumps, disguises the stomach, and exaggerates the shoulders. Even in this age of informality, there are a number of off-duty blazers that keep it laid back but do all the hard work you paid them for. Blazer by Brunello Cucinelli, 1820. To matchesfashion.com 10. Smile! Finally, best advice of all, smile (assuming you have a good hygienist and have used your Invisalign braces correctly). A good smile makes you happy with yourself. And it makes other people happy too. Don’t look tired or exhausted, look like you’re about to have the best years of your life. Chances are you are. Vain Glorious: A Shameless Guide for Men Who Want to Be Their Best by Jeremy Langmead and Dr David Jack is now available. Now read David and Victoria Beckham are masters of simple but (very) effective couple dress-up Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Strongest Style Moments Together Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sewed up the grunge couple dress up game

