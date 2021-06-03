Fashion
South Loop nonprofit hosts Red Line fashion show – The Columbia Chronicle
My Block models My Hood from the My City’s Red Line, Railways fashion show used a train as track, walking between seated guests. Hip-hop was playing while the mannequins were dancing on the moving train.
My Block, My Hood, My City, also known as M3, organized the event on two Red Line train cars on Saturday May 22, to organize a fashion show to promote their new summer merchandise. One car out of the two cars the train served as a cloakroom for the models to prepare and the other as a runway step.
M3 is a nonprofit organization based in Chicago’s South Loop that focuses on uplifting and connecting people in vulnerable communities.
The show started at Howard Station in Rogers Parkand ended at 95th / Dan Ryan station in the Roseland neighborhood. Jahmal Cole, CEO and Founder of M3; Nathaniel Viets-Vanlear, Senior Program Director; Léon Peatry, operations coordinator; and Devonta Boston, community organizer, kicked off the event with speeches and oral poetry.
Lady Sanders, M3 program coordinator, said having a red line fashion show has been Cole’s dream for over two years.
M3 has chosen the Red Line because it is the most accessible train for residents of the South Side of Chicago.
On the red line, you see all types of communities. You see the good, you see the bad and you see the future, ”Sanders said. “Get on the red line from the Howard stops and goes to 95th, you just see transitions from [ways of life throughout the city].
The clothes were designed by Boston with the help of a graphic designer. He imagined a graffiti for the M3 logo. Boston said it took inspiration from Juneteenth and used Pan-African colors in clothing designs.
In bold print, the words “MY BLOCK MY HOOD MY CITY” have been written on T-shirts, jackets, joggers and masks. The Chicago flag was displayed on each coin. The clothes were mint green, black, white and orange, and the lettering was done in white, black and blue.
Boston started designing for showduring Spring clothing M3s released in April after Cole brought up the idea for the fashion show in December.
Tickets for the show were $ 100 and the proceeds were donated to M3’s Explorers program, their youth development program and other activities throughout the year, said Ernesto Gonzalez, M3 Marketing Director.
Since COVID restrictions were lifted and vaccines have been [being distributed more], it was a great time to give it a try, Boston said.
M3 has opened a sign-up sheet for all the schools they have partnered with, hoping to find role models for young people. Twelve students from Collins Academy High School, Preparation for North Lawndale College and Preparation for DRW College walked during the event, saidChloe Graham, Columbia Marketing Alum and Youth Program Coordinator at M3.
Meya student model Garrett, a junior at Collins Academy High School, had never been in a fashion show before the M3 event.
Garrett said she had fun modeling because she met new people from different schools.
I learned to trust new people and around large groups of people, ”Garrett said. “I learned to model walking, I learned to pose.”
Between Howard and 95th / Dan Ryan stations, the train made stops so high school kids who modeled for the show could switch between the train cars.
Brianna Hamilton, a senior at Collins Academy High School, said modeling was a new experience for her as well.
It was a little crazy, ”said Hamilton. “We were trying to get comfortable with each other and learn to invent a dance or a walk in the fashion show. It was quite fun at the same time.
Graham said she liked to see the students happy.
I always knew they were talented, but seeing them shine and experiencing something like that was awesome, Graham said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]