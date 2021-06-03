Blue Bite helps Pablo Erroz go circular with digital fashion





NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Buy less, buy better. These words succinctly sum up the manifesto of designer Pablo Erroz, as well as the Blue Bite Circularity solution which digitizes the clothes from his latest collection. Both were launched at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid and 080 Barcelona Fashion.

The latest collection from Pablo Erroz, the Spanish designer’s eponymous brand, is durable and the circular pieces have been scanned with built-in NFC tags that initiate Blue Bite Circularity experiences when scanned with a phone. Each garment in the Non-Seasonal 2022 collection, the designer stopped designing “seasons” three years ago to emphasize the timeless nature of the clothing is made with recycled or recycled materials. “We need real commitment from brands to put sustainability ahead of short-term profit,” said Erroz. “We need more transparency to speak a common language that customers understand so that we can invite them to make changes together.” It is through involving consumers that Blue Bite Circularity comes into play. When a consumer scans the NFC tag, they get a digitized version of the part identified by a unique digital identifier that tells its entire story, from the manufacturing process to a glimpse into the future of clothing. “We are pleased to partner with Pablo Erroz to launch Blue Bite Circularity, which allows consumers to explore the garment’s origin story,” said Mikhail Damiani, CEO and co-founder of Blue Bite. “The circle continues as consumers authenticate the item and, later in the product lifecycle, gain location-based information on how to resell or recycle the garment to keep it out of a landfill.” The Pablo Erroz and Blue Bite partnership illustrates the importance of creating products that enter the circular economy to ensure that sustainability efforts continue to grow. About Pablo Erroz (pabloerroz.com) Pablo Erroz is a clothing brand created in 2012 by the designer, who names it and brings it to life. Dubbed by Vogue as a worthy ‘heir to New York cool’, the brand has several accolades, such as the Onda Cero Awards for Design (2014), Barcelona Designers Collective (2015) – commissioned by Georgina chapman (Marquise) and Collin mcdowell (Vogue United States) – as well as the best Spanish male designer at the prestigious Woolmark Prize (2017). Believing from the outset in the importance of partnering with synergies, Pablo Erroz also works actively with other national and international brands. About Blue Bite (bluebite.com) Since 2007, Blue Bite has improved lives by connecting people and information across the physical world. The patented platform enables creators to create dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical elements using technologies such as NFC and QR. This helps brands solve some of their most pressing challenges, including product authentication, delivering personalized customer experiences, circularity, storytelling, and driving additional sales. Blue Bite has made it possible to create tens of millions of products for top brands around the world including adidas, Samsung, BVLGARI, Google and many more. Media contact

