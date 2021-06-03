Sara Ali Khan In Golden Lehenga Choli And Black Bodycon Dress Looks Like A Dream





Since joining the industry, Sara Ali Khan has proven her sartorial prowess more than once. The actor has displayed a strong affinity for traditional ensembles, but that never stops him from experimenting with modern silhouettes. Whether it’s on the red carpet or a commercial shoot, Sara never fails to mesmerize us with her collection of traditional outfits or dresses. Recently, Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri shared photos of Sara during a commercial shoot. They featured Sara in two very different outfits, one was an intricately designed lehenga and the other was a tight ensemble. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that she looked stunning in both outfits, proving that she can wear both lehenga and a bodycon dress with effortless ease. READ ALSO: Sara lights up Instagram with her latest post, quotes Martin Luther King Jr In the first picture, Sara was wearing a gold Lehenga and Manish Malhotra choli. The lehenga was filled with silver thread and sequins all over. As for the choli, it featured a wide plunging square neckline adorned with gota details. The choli also had heavily embellished quarter-length sleeves and matching sequin and thread work on the front. The Kedarnath actress wore the lehenga with pretty gold earrings, a matching necklace and intricate bracelets. She tied her locks in a side braid. With a blush pink lip shade, a glowing face, highlighted cheekbones, mascara-laden lashes, shimmering eyeshadow and well-defined brows, she completed her makeup. Coming to Sara’s second glance, she was wearing an off-the-shoulder ensemble for the photoshoot. The vogue all black look made the diva stand out. The dress featured a bodycon silhouette, which accentuated the curves of the stars, and long sleeves. Sara paired the sultry ensemble with a delicate necklace with a pretty silver pendant and matching earrings. She left her braids open in a parting down the middle and styled them in soft waves. For makeup, Sara opted for mascara to enhance her lashes, a pink lip tint, sleek eyeliner, raised eyebrows, and glowing skin. On the work side, we will then see Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re. It is directed by Anand L Rai. The star plays the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be released on August 6, 2021. Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which also starred Varun Dhawan. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

