Sunset’s Christine Quinn Slips into XS Size Dress Three Weeks After ‘Traumatic’ Cesarean

Sunset Sunset antagonist Christine Quinn is in no rush to get pregnant again after she and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child – son Christian Georges Dumontet – by emergency cesarean on May 15.

“It’s something we definitely talked about, but my birth was so, so traumatic,” admitted the 32-year-old new mother. Us weekly Tuesday.

“Normally, right away, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go! But that left me a little hesitant. I really, really want to know that I’m healed, and the time is right before we think about it. But that would be nice. ‘

Sunday, Christine has slipped her yoga-toned post-baby body in an extra-petite raspberry ruched mini dress ‘To The Bar’. $ 59.99 ‘To The Bar’.

“My body and my hormones will never be the same again, but it’s something that I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it,” Quinn said of the pressure to lose weight. baby.

“I don’t care what people think of me. I could look silly and bloated [in a swimsuit], but I don’t care. I had a baby. It’s quite powerful! ‘

The platinum blonde Texan doesn’t think she “owes” the “parental police” a response to their criticism.

Christine scoffed, “I’ve learned not to be so pushy when it comes to responding and that’s been really helpful.”

As for her face, Quinn told the Us Weekly podcast. Moms like us on March 4 that she “will receive tons of Botox and fillers as soon as the baby comes out.”

“I can’t wait for all of this! Exclaimed the real estate agent of the Oppenheim group.

“But as far as my body is concerned, I’m just going to follow the feeling and not put pressure on myself.”

It’s unclear if Christine will be on maternity leave after filming the fourth and fifth seasons of her Netflix reality show, which started shooting on May 7.

Newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan recently signed on to join the growing ensemble of Selling Sunset.

