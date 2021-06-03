The event raises $ 75,000 for the programs of the Ponte Vedra Beach Cultural Center

The second annual Beaches, A Celebration of the Arts raised $ 75,000 to support educational programs at the Ponte Vedra Beach Cultural Center. The fundraising event took place on May 23 at the Surf Club Patio of the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

The Cultural Center has been a gathering place to learn, experience and appreciate the arts and culture in its many forms for over 26 years. It provides opportunities for adults, children and families through classes, exhibits, programs, music therapy services for children with special needs, activities and memberships open to the local community.

The recent event generated funding for the association and had a positive economic impact in the region through support to local businesses, individuals and associations.

Highlights of the evening included local honorary presidents Ron and Hilah Autrey and the prestigious Beaches Prize named after arts philanthropist Irene Lazzara. Additionally, Dr Arun Gulani and the Gulani Vision Institute sponsored ‘Bespoke on the Boulevard’, featuring global clothing and fabrics designed by Gulani, as well as a hand-painted men’s suit jacket by the famous Italian artist Mario Della Penta from St. Augustine.

Exclusively for the event, Gulani personally redesigned lightly worn men’s and women’s costumes, collected from local collections, to benefit artists and veterans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The suits will be given to those who need them at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at the Gulani Vision Institute, 8075 Gate Pkwy. W., Suites 102 and 103 in Jacksonville.





Event funds were raised through ticket sales, sponsorship packages, signage advertising programs and opportunities, etc. Recognized individuals, businesses and organizations from coastal counties, from Amelia Island to St. Augustine Beach, who have enhanced arts and culture in the region.

According to Donna Guzzo, President and CEO of the Ponte Vedra Beach Cultural Center, the evening brought together key award winners who dedicated their expertise, philanthropy and services to the association throughout the year.

David Wedow was named Volunteer of the Year. Along with his wife Barbara, who also won the award in 2019, Wedow has spent many hours volunteering, organizing, cataloging, inventorying and storing supplies, accessories, musical instruments and works of art. art, and to provide assistance with fundraising events.

The Wedow are retired from professional work and volunteer in the region. They have resided at Ponte Vedra Beach since the 1980s.

Award categories and accolades were received in various categories, with Jenn Peck receiving the Emerging Artist Award. Caelen Proctor won the Chairman’s Choice Award. Word Revolt, a non-profit studio gallery in Atlantic Beach dedicated to hosting free events to benefit artists, charities and the community, received the Community Impact Award. Anne Marie Moquin with Beaches Go Green, a local nonprofit environmental awareness organization, won the Arts Education and Advocacy Award. The Art of Giving Award went to the DuBow Family Foundation, which funded arts programs across the region. The All Beaches Experimental Theater received the Irene Lazzara – Beaches Award, A Celebration of the Arts, as a local non-profit community theater in Atlantic Beach.

“We were delighted to honor many creative professionals and local volunteers who generously shared their time and knowledge to help the center and our beach communities, especially during this difficult year with the pandemic,” Guzzo said. “The support from our patrons and donors over the year has been breathtaking. “

Guzzo expressed his gratitude for the many donations from local and national event planners and professionals who produced the fashion show, runway and flowers. The flowers selected by Guzzo were transported from Miami and cultivated in the South American country of Colombia.

Specifically, she recognized Fortanelli Floral Design, Anette’s Sparkle Balloons, Mugwump Productions and DJProShow. Other sponsors include Lazzara Foundation, Claude Nolan Cadillac, Flagler Health +, Pivot CPAs, Tom Bush, Gary LeVeille Photography, Ponte Vedra Recorder, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Truist Wealth, Miller Electric, Marks Gray Lawyers of Enterprise, The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida and All American Air, and Vic Micolucci as emcee for WJXT-TV.

For more information, call 904-280-0614 ext. 1202 or go to https://www.ccpvb.org.

The Ponte Vedra Beach Cultural Center is located at 3972 Third Street South in Jacksonville Beach. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, with appointments outside of business hours.