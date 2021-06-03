Pop-up A New Legacy – WWD

Bloomingdale’s thinks their “Space Jam: A New Legacy” collaboration will be a slam dunk.

The retailer will open The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: It’s Game Time today, a store celebrating this summer’s upcoming live-action animated film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The Bloomingdale store features basketball-inspired fashion, outdoor entertainment items and gifts that enhance the home streaming experience.

The pop-up highlights women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, home and children. It will be open until August 16 at the Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship store in New York City and on bloomingdales.com. Some Bloomingdale stores nationwide will also have It’s Game Time outposts with special curations. The 1,600 square foot carousel is located on the ground floor of the flagship and has its own entrance on 60th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters nationwide July 16 and on HBO Max for 31 days from US theatrical release LeBron James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Chris Davis, Zendaya, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza in the movie directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

As reported in WWD last month, the film is hoping to be a major fashion trend for the summer. Streetwear, fast fashion, plus sizes, kids, watches, jewelry, socks, underwear and more are offered this summer through collaborations with H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Ntwrk, Unknwn, Diamond Supply, Fanatics, Primark, Torrid, Members Only, Forever 21, MeUndies, PacSun, Gap, Pottery Barn Teen, Hot Topic, Stance and New Era.

“The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s is all about providing exciting cultural moments for our customers, and what could be more exciting than the release of the new movie ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’,” said Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Marketing Director. , Bloomingdale’s. “It’s Game Time translates the spirit of the film into a fun shopping destination that mixes fashion, sports and even art, and comes to life with special products, outdoor activations and eye-catching storefronts.”

Asked how Bloomingdale’s decides which films are best suited, Berman said the retailer has a very good relationship with several movie studios and entertainment properties, and this film caught his eye two and a half years ago. “We’re evaluating what we think makes the most sense for our brand and what will excite our customers. I think that’s why we chose ‘Space Jam; A new legacy. ‘ It is one of the most anticipated films of the summer. He has a heritage of his own. I love when they bring these things back in a different iteration that is modernized, ”he said.

“The fact that it’s with LeBron James and this interesting cast of characters and of course I’m a huge Looney Tunes fan. It’s just fun, and it’s a good time to present it, especially in the summer when we hopefully come out of COVID-19, and more vaccinations are taking place, and people feel more comfortable coming back to stores. We have seen a huge increase in the number of customers returning to shop in our stores. It’s ahead of what we had planned. It couldn’t have come at a better time, “he continued.

The Lexington Avenue flagship displays, to be unveiled on June 21, will showcase unique pieces by contemporary filmmaker and artist Thierry Guetta, under his nickname, Mr. Brainwash. These pieces were created especially for The Carousel, including life-size sculptures of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, and are available for purchase. Carousel visitors can also purchase limited edition Mr. Brainwash fine art prints ($ 1,500 to $ 1,700) and artwork, including an oil painting by LeBron James (price available at request).

Created in partnership with Bleacher Report and exclusively for The Carousel, is a capsule collection of t-shirts and hoodies that blend NBA team logos with Looney Tunes characters. Other special collaborations include Local Hoops, Eleven Paris, Vilebrequin and Beverly Hills Club, which feature streetwear-inspired clothing and swimwear with Looney Tunes designs, in addition to Danielle Nicole handbags such as backpacks. Lola Bunny and a Tweety Baskeball strap.

Other items, exclusive to the carousel, are the Apotheke candles, the “Slam Dunk” skin care set by Mario Badescu and the Inked by Dani temporary tattoos.

Among the ladies there are select pieces from Simon Miller and Staud, in addition to the Rag & Bone and Ganni hats, Stoney Clover Lane terry accessories, BruceGlen and Gabby Bows handbags, double snap barrettes. of teenage entrepreneur Gabby Goodwin. In men’s clothing there are exclusive Helmut Lang hoodies with a built-in removable mask, Studio 189 t-shirts, designer slides and DIOP hats and masks made from Ankara fabrics.

Prices in the carousel range from $ 6 for goodies from The Hamptons Popcorn Co. and Tony’s Chocolonely to $ 1,700 for a Mr. Brainwash art print.

Berman believes the collections will be as appealing to adults as they are to children. “I think they’re going to like this lively merchandise. It is the juxtaposition of the characters of Looney Tunes. It’s more like special streetwear, ”he said. “It’s like really cool stuff. I think a forward thinking customer will appreciate this pop culture moment. It makes the shopping experience fun, ”he said.

There are also active styles from Nike, Heroine Sport, Hyperice, Theragun, and Bala Bangles.

Asked what he plans to be the bestsellers, Berman said, “I’m not the buyer, but personally I like the mix between the NBA and the Looney Tunes characters. I just think they’re really unique and will get a lot of attention. I think some of the children’s things will resonate with our client.

In the outdoor fun and entertainment area, there are Fatboy inflatable lounge chairs, an Ooni pizza oven, and Pablo UMA sound lantern speakers. The shop also houses games like badminton sets and an inflatable basketball hoop from Sunnylife.

“Our goal for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ was to harness the cultural impact of the original Space Jam movie and celebrate beloved Looney Tunes characters in a unique way. We partnered with Bloomingdale’s to create innovative retail entertainment experience, and “It’s Game Time” works on all fronts. The intersection of storytelling, artistic expression and luxury goods inspired by one of the world’s most anticipated films “This year makes for a truly exciting time to share with our fans,” said Samantha Bushy, senior vice president of North America and head of e-commerce, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Bloomingdale’s will celebrate the opening of the It’s Game Time Carousel with an outdoor activation at the 59th Street Lighthouse. On June 11 and 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., buyers will have the chance to participate in a special Bleacher Report game where they can shoot the basket for a chance to win a Bloomingdale’s gift card of a free scoop of Mikey’s Ice Cream at every attempt. .

