Roland-Garros 2021 – Clay Slam’s return to spring doesn’t mean drop shot is out of fashion

PARIS – During last year’s Roland-Garros, in the gloom and cold, one thing shone more than anything else: the drop shot.

In French, it’s called cushioning, (which literal translation means “padding”), and during the cooler, autumnal conditions of Roland Garros altered by the 2020 pandemic, it was the choice move for many players.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic used it expertly en route to a men’s final clash, as did Iga Swiatek on the verge of winning the women’s title. Hugo Gaston, the talented Frenchman, had an incredible 54 drop shots in his fourth round match against Dominic Thiem. He hit almost as many beating Stan Wawrinka the previous round.

“His falls are from another planet,” Thiem said. “I sprinted like 400 times towards the net.”

But in 2021, with Slam returning to its traditional late spring and early summer niche, although a week later than initially expected, the drop shot might not be as effective as it used to be. eight months ago.

It’s a useful hit to have in the armory on any surface, but, on clay, it’s particularly destructive. Not only does the soft surface bounce the ball lower than on hard ground, but changing direction makes it even more difficult for players to chase it on slippery clay, making it harder for opponents to slide the ball. down.

“Last year the players were stuck in that clay mode, trailing a little further behind the baseline, but I think they didn’t realize their shots weren’t as effective from here. Roland Garros champion and current Eurosport TV analyst Mats Wilander told ESPN. “They weren’t able to hit their opponents far behind the baseline. That’s why the drop shot was so effective.

Different weather conditions at Roland Garros 2020 seemed to make the drop shot more effective for some players, such as Frenchman Hugo Gaston. JB Autissier / Panoramic / Icon Sportswire

“Now all of a sudden everybody’s shots are going to have a little more spin. It will be much, much harder to hit an effective drop one yard back on a ball that bounces maybe 20 centimeters more. high than in September. “

When Thiem learned that Gaston had received a wild card for this year’s Roland Garros main draw, the Austrian allowed himself a smile. “It’s a beautiful memory,” he told ESPN. “It was a special game back then, a great atmosphere. I was physically very, really fit back then.”

On Tuesday, however, Gaston followed the same path as Thiem, losing in the first round to fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet. Not in the same form as eight months ago, Gaston tried to play a more conventional game, but his shots from the ground weren’t as effective. According to statistics provider Infosys, Gaston made 13 drop-shot attempts, but only won two points.

When Gaston was making drop shot after drop shot against Thiem under very different conditions (the event took place from September 27 to October 11), the ball was dying in cold, heavy clay. Under the hot sun of this year’s event, the ball stayed a bit higher making it a riskier shot.

That doesn’t mean shooting is avoided in 2021. Hitting well can be an outright winner, or set up a player to hit a winner on their next shot once their opponent scrambles to get the ball back into play. It can also sow doubt in an opponent’s mind, causing them to start anticipating the drop shot, leaving them rather vulnerable to being taken out of position by a regulation shot.

“Make a drop shot [is] always an option, “said Roger Federer, who described him as a” panic blow “earlier in his career. Infosys statistics show Federer managed eight shots on goal in his first round victory over Denis Istomin and won the point each time. Serena Williams hit only two in her first game against Irina-Camelia Begu, but won them both.

Ons Jabeur says she’s not afraid of the clay court drop shot, whatever the conditions: “Clay court drop shots are always good.” Tnani Badreddine / Quality sports images / Getty Images

Number 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has said he will continue to use the drop shot this year.

“It’s always a good tactic [on clay], he said. Clay is clay. It might be a little faster, faster, but the drop shot is going to stick. “

For Tunisian Ons Jabeur, perhaps the most prolific drop shot representative on the women’s tour, she says the change in the weather makes a difference, but not enough to prevent her from using the shot when she thinks it is. ‘is just.

“I have to say that clay court drop shots are always good,” she said. “It’s always better [on clay] that on hard. But, last year – when it was heavy the balls were heavier and the weather was different – it was much better to drop a shot. I don’t have to rely on drop shots all the time, [even though] it’s amazing to win the point like that. “