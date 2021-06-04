Connect with us

X-Men enter Hellfire gala, Batman returns to DCAU

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II # 1 (DC)

Batman Adventures Season II

COMIXOLOGY

The legacy of Batman: The Animated Series Still dominates the DC Universe, and Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II # 1 keeps that world alive in style. Like the first The adventures continue, the story sees Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Ty Templeton, Monica Kubina, and Josh Reed return to the DC Animated Universe. In this first issue, this Batman takes on the mysterious Court of Owls and a Talon for the first time with a little help from Deadman.

This creative team perfectly captures the DCAU signature, timeless style, with these seasoned designers firing on all cylinders. While the long-awaited first encounter between this Batman and a member of the Court of Owls alone is worth the wait, the murder of a classic BTAS character proves that the DCAU still has a few surprises hidden inside.

MARAUDEURS # 21 (WONDER)

Emma Frost Diamond

COMIXOLOGY

After months of preparation, the Hellfire Gala event has finally started through the Marvels X-Men titles. With Marauders # 21, Gerry Duggan, Matteo Lolli, Edgar Delgado, VCs Cory Petit and Tom Muller kick off the event, which sees the mutants of Marvels bring together the leaders and heroes of Marvels for a massive celebration. and a mysterious announcement.

While each issue of the event will cover a different part of the night, this issue sets the stage for the rest of the proceedings well. With such a range of characters in one place, Hellfire Gala offers plenty of opportunities to bring together unlikely groups of characters or reunite old friends, which this issue does well. And of course, the edgy outfits from X-Mens’ Hellfire Gala remain the highlights on every page they appear, cleverly showing what the mutant thinks of himself.

LOVELY HOUSE BY LAKE # 1 (DC)

Pretty house by the lake

COMIXOLOGY

From Swamp Thing to Vertigo and the Hill House imprint, DC has a rich history of publishing some of the best horror comics in mainstream comic book history. And with The pretty house by the lake # 1, James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire and Andworld Design continue this tradition. In this comic, several loose friends and acquaintances are brought together by their old friend Walter in an incredibly pleasant house. However, they are all getting a lot more than they bargained for when Walters’ secrets come to light.

Without giving the books a truly stunning final twist, this book is a master class in comic book storytelling by introducing sympathetic characters and subtly amplifying the tension until its explosive, haunting finale. Bueno and Bellaire deliver wonderful, strange works of art that perfectly capture the horror of the inhabitants of the houses. The pretty house by the lake # 1 is an astonishing debut issue that launches what is sure to be one of the best new series of the year.

HEROES REBORN # 5 (MARVEL)

Nighthawk Heroes Reborn

COMIXOLOGY

Although the core of Marvels Heroes are reborn crossover is a fairly standard alternate reality tale where the Supreme Squadron replaced the Avengers in the story, the event is built around deep dives into this bizarre world that revel in its sheer novelty. And with Heroes are reborn # 5, Jason Aaron, finds Scalped collaborators RM Guera and Giulia Brusco for a story starring Nighthawk, the Batman-esque Squadrons superhero.

While this story intentionally mirrors parts of Batman and Spider-Man history, it’s not just a story that replaces these characters with Nighthawk. Instead, it offers a harsh portrayal of a morally complex character with brutal, gritty art. While this makes a stark contrast to Aaron, Ed McGuinness, Mark Morales, Matthew Wilson, and Cory Petits support the overall plot of the event while also showing how Narratively flexible Nighthawk is.

IMMORTAL HULK # 47 (MARVEL)

Immortal Hulk vs. Avengers

COMIXOLOGY

During the last years, Immortal hulk took its titular hero to stunning creative heights by embracing the latent cosmic horror of the Marvel icon. And as the series nears its intended conclusion, Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Ruy Jose, Belardino Brabo, Paul Mounts, and Cory Petit filter the Avengers through this lens in Immortal hulk # 47.

While the Hulk has faced the Avengers time and time again, their battles have rarely been as brutal or as horribly depicted as they are here. The horrors that befell the Hulk and his supporting cast stand in stark contrast to the colorful Avengers superheroes, an effect that’s only magnified by the well-executed artwork. While Immortal hulk is entering its final stages, now is the time to catch up on one of the best Marvel series of the modern age.

