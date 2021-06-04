LAFS and NuORDER team up to maximize Latin American fashion reach

MIAMI and ANGELS, June 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Thanks to a virtual event to be held from June 1 to July 25 On the world’s leading wholesale platform NuORDER, female duo Latinx will showcase their region’s most notable talent with a focus on sustainability. This cost-effective solution provided by NuORDER enables their roster of brands, large and small, to expand into global fashion markets.

LAFS, at its core, aims to elevate and promote Latin fashion. Formed in 2018 as an annual summit to connect prominent members of the industry, the organization has grown to offer a multitude of vehicles to support their vibrant community of brands, retailers, stylists and personalities, among others. creative. After witnessing the enormous impact of the global health crisis on Latin brands, LAFS was eager to find a qualitative outlet for design-driven companies to present their product to buyers, regardless of their ability to travel.

LAFS chose NuORDER after extensive market research, to provide this solution and continue the exponential growth that the designers of Latinx experienced before the pandemic.

From there was born the virtual event LAFS 2021 with NuORDER: a selection of fifty emerging Latin brands which will exhibit their latest collections on a platform with more than 500,000 active buyers. Retail stores such as Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman among the most established outlets in the world.

Participating brands include Crisobela, Valentina Karnoubi, Azulu, John of God, Nelly Rojas Road, Ana + Mara Store, Alepel and Maygel Coronel Pitch at the winner of LAFS 2019.

“Women’s ready-to-wear”, “Children”, “Swim and Resortwear”, “Home”, “Jewelry and accessories” and “Hats, bags and shoes”, are the categories of this eventorganized by LAFS hand in hand with Camila Straschnoy and Andy faerman, retail experts and co-founders of the consulting agency Mate House.

The 8-week event is a key differentiator, giving buyers time to get to know the participating brands in depth. In addition, buyers outside the platform who wish to visit and buy from brands, will be able to do so by registering for free on NuORDER. The owner-friendly, user-friendly experience presents the perfect opportunity for participants on the buy and sell side of the equation.

LAFS is also making it a priority to generate exclusive sustainability-focused content for the platform by featuring exclusive designer stories on the issue, from a social and environmental perspective.

“In this ever-changing industry, NuORDER and LAFS have provided a solution for Latin American brands in their efforts to continue to grow globally, this time in a more sustainable and profitable way. “

– Samantha Tams, co-founder, LAFS

“For us, it is extremely important to collaborate with companies aligned with our mission. Constantly innovate and bring real solutions to Latin designers. In that sense, I think this partnership is so awesome! LAFS gives the showroom a beautiful preservation of what our region has to offer, and NuORDER has the best technology to reach buyers and showcase these brands! “

– Estefania Lacayo, co-founder, LAFS

“Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) and NuORDER are joining forces to showcase Latin American brands, defending them on the world stage. NuORDER is the perfect partner to showcase and elevate these brands with otherwise limited opportunities for global recognition. “

– Tommy fazio, Fashion Director, NuORDER

ABOUT LAFS:

The Latin American Fashion Summit is a multiplatform created by entrepreneurs Estefana Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission to uplift and enrich the Latin American fashion and design industries, with the aim of making them more relevant than ever.

It all started when they noticed the general lack of opportunities in the area which was receiving increasing interest. A project that started exclusively as an annual conference that brought together a group of globally respected industry experts in 2018 is now much more than that. LAFS is a powerful community, a multi-faceted digital platform that showcases Latin American talent to the world and a leading content creator that provides opportunities for emerging designers and fashion entrepreneurs by partnering with important design academies, wholesale platforms and by organizing its own competition. Recently, LAFS created TRIBU, a new networking platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way the fashion industry connects.

Seeing a growing interest in Latin American fashion and culture, but a general lack of opportunities in the region, entrepreneurs Samantha Tams and Estefana Lacayo have embarked on a mission to empower the industry, with the aim of making it stronger and more relevant than ever by providing valuable tools and knowledge that prepare local talent for a globalized context. Born in Nicaragua and based at Miami, Estefana has over eighteen years of experience in the publishing, retail and digital fashion industry. A strong advocate for social impact and development in the region, she has partnered with a like-minded Mexican co-founder, Samantha Tams, a retail industry expert who worked as a senior buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue and specialty stores, becoming a fashion consultant and brand strategist. Together, they are committed to developing the most important fashion platform in Latin America and proudly share the greatness of the region with the rest of the world.

ABOUT NuORDER:

NuORDER is the leading B2B platform fueling commerce and discovery. With innovative technology and data management processes at its core, the platform creates greater efficiency and a transparent and more collaborative buying and selling process for the world’s leading brands and retailers. NuORDER provides a global commerce solution offering virtual showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration. Connecting over 3,000 brands and over 500,000 retailers, the platform has grown into a global ecosystem for discovery and market. The platform has been designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, handling more than 40 billion dollars in GMV. It enables businesses of all sizes to benefit from enterprise-grade technology on a global scale. Founded in 2011 by Heath wells and Olivia skuza, NuORDER is headquartered at Angels with offices in New York City, Milan, London, Paris and Australia. Through fearless innovation and world-class service, NuORDER is revolutionizing B2B commerce. For more information, please visit www.nuorder.com

