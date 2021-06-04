Boys’ Co Menswear Store Leaving Metotown Mall

Burnaby’s largest mall loses another iconic tenant as a men’s fashion store plans to shut down.
Men’s fashion chain Boys’ Co. plans to cease operations in early 2022, owner David Goldman told Glacier Media’s Business in Vancouver on June 3.
Its 37-year-old three-store retailer operates stores in Metro Vancouver, Coquitlam Center and Guildford Town Center in Surrey, as well as Metropolis in Metrotown in Burnaby.
It reached its peak in the 1990s when it had six stores, including Vancouver stores on Robson Street and the first in Oakridge Center. Other stores were located at the time in Richmond, Victoria, Burnaby and Surrey.
Goldman closed his 31-year-old store on Robson Street in 2018, in part because his rent of $ 45,000 a month made it difficult to make a profit. He immediately replaced this store with the one in Coquitlam.
“We’re going to live Christmas,” Goldman said. “We could close a store by then, which will leave us with two. It’s just a function of our landlord who finds a replacement tenant. The third of the three stores can stay open another month, or two, for final liquidation, if necessary. “(You can read more about Goldman’s plans in this story here.)
The closure is another blow to Metropolis at Metrotown, which has seen a long list of retailers shut down forever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
J&M Coin and Jewelery had been in Metropolis at Metrotown for 35 years, opened in 1986, but recently held a closing sale.
Other businesses that have closed in the past year at Metropolis include Godiva Chocolates, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, David’s Tea, Microsoft, Pink, Freddy Pants, and Frank & Oak.
The Chateau also closed its Metrotown store after several decades in Burnaby. Le Château Inc. had to seek legal protection against its creditors to allow it to liquidate its assets and close its stores. The Montreal-based company said in 2020 it spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic trying to refinance or sell the business to a third party who would keep it in business, but to no avail.
Besides store closings, Chef Tony canceled his plan to build a large restaurant in Metropolis in Metrotown. Instead, he just sticks to his restaurant in the food court.
There have been, however, a few openings at Metropolis.
One of the biggest was Hugo Boss who opened his first brick and mortar store in Burnaby.
Fashion retailer Forever 21 has also decided to return to Metropolis with a new store after closing at Metropolis in Metrotown in 2019 amid a company-wide bankruptcy. The company had previously closed its 44 Canadian stores and up to 178 stores in the United States while restructuring its global operations under bankruptcy protection.
Meanwhile, Metropolis faces stiff competition from the growing Amazing Brentwood mall, which is over 90% leased and teeming with competing stores ranging from menswear to womenswear.
The Amazing Brentwood has built three residential towers, but will ultimately have 13 in total on the 28-acre property in Lougheed and Willingdon. As part of the first phase, 1.45 million square feet of retail space was completed.
Businesses that have opened or are planning to open include H&M, H&M Home, Sporting Life, Suit Supply, LL Bean, Urban Outfitters, Jac, Nike, Adidas, Women’s Club and more. The mall will also include a wide range of restaurants, including La Taqueria, Gram Pancakes, as well as 19 more in the 780-seat Tables food court.
- With files from Glen Korstrom, Business in Vancouver