Perfect Corp. thrives in fashion





Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail Perfect Corp.. has gone from beauty to fashion. The augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty technology company said in an ad Thursday (June 3) that it would become all the rage with the release of 3D virtual fitting effects for things like glasses and earrings. This cross-category development marks a pivotal moment for Perfect Corp., as its award-winning advanced AR and AI technology solutions present broad application and utility to consumers and brands, in new product categories, the company said in a statement. Press release. According to the announcement, Perfect Corp. replaces traditional multidimensional scan models with automatic 3D renderings to create a live camera preview. This allows brands to customize the sizes and colors of eyeglass frames, and also simulates the natural movements of the earrings for the most realistic digital fitting effects possible. Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. Alice chang said the new tool is a big selling point for the company. Trying before you buy is a concept consumers come to expect when making purchasing decisions with confidence, she said. Updates to instant 3D renderings and virtual test effects from Perfect Corp. make it easier than ever for brands, whether in beauty or fashion, to realize this experiential journey through all points of contact of consumers. The news comes two days after Perfect Corp announced a collaboration with Google to launch AR beauty trials via Google search. Integrated directly into the search experience, it allows users to choose between testing the product on different skin tones or trying it on themselves using the live camera mode. This one-click experience allows internet users to digitally test thousands of eye and lip beauty products from over 40 beauty brands, including Black Opal, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics and Estee Lauder. Launched in 2015, Perfect uses advanced imagery and AI to create augmented reality tools that allow consumers to virtually try on different makeups, hairstyles, hair colors, nail polishes and other looks, both in-store. and remotely via connected devices. Earlier this year, the company secured $ 50 million in funding as part of a Series C round led by Goldman Sachs. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: STUDY ON CRYPTO-CURRENCY PAYMENTS – MAY 2021 About the study: U.S. consumers see cryptocurrency as more than just a store of value: 46 million plans say they plan to use it to make payments for everything from financial services to groceries. In the Cryptocurrency Payments Report, PYMNTS surveys 8,008 cryptocurrency users and non-users in the United States to examine how they plan to use crypto to make purchases, what crypto they plan to buy. ‘use and how merchant acceptance can influence merchant choice and consumer spending.











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos