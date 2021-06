Downtown Raleigh retailers make a comeback with the help of a development grant

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) – As Raleigh businesses make a comeback after the pandemic, a grant program is helping retailers get started or grow downtown. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance awarded its latest Fitness grant at Glenwood South Tailors and Men’s Shop. The men’s clothing store specializes in tailor-made suits, tailoring and alterations. It also offers wedding services and ready-to-wear suits. “Our heritage is really around the craftsmanship, the detail, that nature of really making handmade clothes,” said Owner Brian Burnett. Burnett founded the company in a cramped space on the second floor of West Johnson Street. Even when the pandemic forced it to close in March 2020, Burnett never stopped planning his next move. “This is my dream,” he said. “It’s my dream. I like styling people, dressing people, but I wanted to do something more full service than just styling.” As it turned out, expanding his business involved moving to the much more spacious, high-ceilinged storefront and downstairs. Burnett applied for and won the DRA planning grant, using the $ 7,500 to cover construction expenses, including flooring, painting and lighting. “Having a business like Brian’s that can extend all the way down to the ground floor is extremely helpful,” said Bill King, DRA Pres. and CEO. “That makes it more convincing already. You can see the glass, it’s on display, you can see what he’s selling in there; it looks good.” King said DRA has awarded approximately $ 82,000 to 17 companies since the grant program launched in 2016; businesses must meet specific criteria, with preference being given to street-based retailers. In the midst of the pandemic, the DRA used other grants to help struggling businesses pivot and survive. This summer, King said DRA’s Up-fit ​​Grant will evolve to expand eligibility so more businesses can grow and help create a more vibrant and vibrant downtown. After most of us have spent the past year at home wearing sweatpants on a daily basis, Burnett is optimistic and confident that his expanded footprint in an area surrounded by continued development is uniquely positioned to meet pent-up demand. . “People want to have experiences, they want to have a good time, they want to party, they want to go on vacation, they want to go to galas, they want to go to graduation ceremonies and you have to be suitable for everyone. of these events, ”he said. The DRA review committee meets quarterly to review applications, with its next meeting this week and another in August or September.

Copyright 2021 WTVD-TV. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos