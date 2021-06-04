Fashion
Scalp and bone fragments among evidence presented in Greensburg man’s homicide trial
Investigators found what appeared to be part of a human scalp, bone fragments, charred jewelry and clothing in a pile of ash at a remote Derry township campsite identified by a witness as the location where Ronny Cable was killed and his remains burned in February 2017, police detectives testified Thursday in a criminal homicide trial.
Thomas Klawinski, a former Westmoreland County detective, described dozens of items recovered from a heavily forested area near Keystone State Park on March 10, 2017, a day after a man confessed to helping a friend burn the 34-year-old Vandergrift body. woman who police said was beaten and suffocated to death a month earlier.
“We collected everything that was not ashes,” testified Thomas Klawinski, now a special agent in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.
His testimony came on day two of the trial of Walter Cable, 28, from Greensburg. Police say he hit Ronny Cable on the head with a hammer at least 10 times, then strangled her before burning her remains on February 17, 2017.
The accused and the deceased are not related.
Walter Cable is charged with homicide, conspiracy, theft and abuse of a corpse.
The detailed search for the fire site came a day after Devin Akamichi told police Walter Cable was the killer and took investigators to where he said the two had spent hours overnight and overnight to cover up the alleged murder.
Akamichi, 28, of Export, is also charged with felony murder, theft and abuse of a corpse. He continued his testimony Thursday morning. He claimed he could not recall the details of several statements he made to police which, according to defense attorney Tim Andrews, contained numerous lies and inconsistencies.
Akamichi said he saw Walter Cable kill the woman and only agreed to burn her remains after he and his family were threatened.
Despite these threats, Akamichi told jurors that he continued to befriend Walter Cable. The day after Ronny Cable died, he and Walter Cable went to a party together at a friend’s house, he said.
Akamichi claimed he received no promise from the prosecution to testify against Walter Cable, but accepted a statement from Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello that, in return for his cooperation, the prosecution “will show you to consideration in your case “.
Vandergrift Police Sgt. Anthony DePanicis said Akamichi was originally questioned on February 27, 2017 about his former girlfriend’s disappearance and initially claimed he had no information on Ronny Cable’s whereabouts.
“He kept saying he didn’t know where Ronny was, and when I asked him if she was dead or alive, Devin showed signs of anxiety and started to sweat. He asked what was there for him, ”DePanicis said.
In subsequent statements, Akamichi claimed that Ronny Cable died of a drug overdose, that he was not present when Walter Cable killed her and finally that he witnessed the murder and admitted his role. in the burning of his remains, DePanicis said.
More than 160 photos of objects collected from the camp site were shown to jurors, including several depicting pieces of bone and jewelry found among ashes and other debris. Klawinski testified that investigators discovered what appeared to be a piece of scalp, fragments of clothing, buttons, jeans rivets, and jewelry including earrings and rings.
Police also found a partially filled petrol container and a torch, as well as an ax and shovel. Akamichi said Wednesday that Walter Cable used a shovel to break the woman’s bones as they burned. Crushed food packaging and beer cans were also recovered, Klawinski said.
Klawinski will continue his testimony on Friday.
Rich Cholodofsky is an editor for Tribune-Review. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, [email protected] or via Twitter .
