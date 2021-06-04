How a trendy green dress divided TikTok

Cottagecore, before basic and regencycore. These are all fashion trends that you are probably familiar with if you are on TikTok, not one Vogue subscriber.

Thanks to the accessibility of applications and the insane niche algorithm, the fashion industry is no longer the only voice to lead new styles and trends. Now millions of people are watching and creating one-minute TikTok videos at a faster rate than those who read fashion magazines allowing anyone, not just Anna Wintour, to be someone.

But when so many people have an opinion, it’s hard to figure out what yours is: Do you really like this viral top or do you like it just because everyone loves it? Do you hate it because everyone else does? With an aesthetic that revolves around distinct pieces each of which is described as a must-have, few can afford to adhere to the ever-changing look either. And on TikTok, you’re just as likely to stumble upon a video praising a specific piece as another explaining why it’s not trending.

Not only does this attitude encourage overconsumption of buying the latest pieces to fit its criticism by an increasing number of people online. Some recognize that centering their style on specific pieces or trends does not allow individuality while others completely disparage popular items, regardless of who actually bought them. Just like in high school, TikTok fashion trends depend on having the hottest items right now, at that time.

Fashion cancels culture

One piece in particular sparked controversy on TikTok: the dress from indie label House of Sunnys Hockney. Billed as ethically crafted, the $ 128 item features a flattering fit, alluring green color, swirling graphics, and comfy knit. All of the above is what prompted 21-year-old Vanessa Pettorelli to purchase the dress only to encounter videos on TikTok saying the piece was over.

The cancellation culture has now shifted to fashion trends, said Pettorelli Contribution. And TikTok has become a popularity contest. Too many people are following a moving train instead of deciding whether or not they like a certain item of clothing, she said. It’s really like in high school, are you a cool kid who fits into the present or not?

TIC Tac possesses turned in popularity competition.

Popular girl Kendall Jenner was first seen wearing the green Hockney dress in July 2020, when the dress had already sold out twice and was accepting pre-orders for its third drop. Like most coveted items these days, the Hockney dress was sought after by many, yet ultra-exclusive. The dealers even bought the limited drops of the dress only to brand it online for up to $ 1,500. Owning the room was like being part of a cult, Vogue written last year.

Pettorelli admitted that she wanted the dress right away, but to make sure she was not part of said cult and that she actually wanted the piece for what it was, she only purchased the figure. ‘in February, months after its debut. It’s such an expensive piece, said Pettorelli. I wanted to make sure I would cherish it and wear it for years to come, not just in the moment.

Buy or be excluded

House of the Sun

However, few shared the same mindset as Pettorelli: The elusiveness of the Hockney dress, coupled with its hefty price tag, led consumers to seek alternatives if they wanted to join the trend.

Just weeks after Jenner was seen donning the $ 128 dress, similar styles started appearing on fast fashion sites like Shein for a tenth of that price. But the lack of savings, or the expectation of a drop, has led people to place less value on scam designs than the original, Pettorelli said. And by allowing consumers to buy a style rather than develop their own, the fast-fashion versions of the dress have allowed and encouraged people to overconsume, she added.

i think my the dress is cute, so i will wear it. We do not care?

Pettorelli doesn’t blame those who buy the dupe. People are just looking to keep up with the hottest trends and because they change so quickly, consumers need an affordable price to go with the aesthetic. I was never really fooled until I started looking at fashion items on TikTok, read a review of a dress copy from Amazon.

We need to consume less overall, Pettorelli said, noting that part of that attitude comes from developing a sense of personal style. I’m not going to stop wearing something because it’s out of fashion, she said. I think my dress is cute, so I’m going to wear it. We do not care?

But with the fall of one trend rising another that will surely be hated in a few months, once its popular pieces are reproduced and saturate the market.

TikTok made the trends so visible, said Mandy Lee, 30 Contribution. About 20 years ago we had print publications, models and celebrities now when you open an app you have millions of influencers and people visible to you. A video on TikTok can receive millions of views in a matter of minutes, serving its content faster than most sources. Not only do trends move faster because of this, but they experience micro-trends that last for weeks or even days.

According to Lee, who works as a trend forecaster, a typical trend cycle can be broken down into five parts: introduction, rise, acceptance, decline, and obsolescence. The said cycle lasted 20 to 30 years, she said. Now the same five-step process is spinning faster than ever, approaching uncontrollable speed.

No trend is the new trend

Maya Ernest // Entrance // Mandy Lee @oldloserinbrooklyn

We have lost the sense of individuality, said Lee. People shop inside out, see an item they like, and buy it without wondering how to wear it. Focusing on specific pieces or trends causes imitation, and therefore oversaturation, Lee said.

Buying into a trend isn’t necessarily bad, she says really, it’s about putting value on your items and making sure you like them for what they are rather than because they are hot. at the moment. If you’re trying to adjust to a certain aesthetic, it can be difficult to look inside, she said. But with his TikTok account, Lee wants to encourage people to have conviction in what they buy, while maintaining their individuality.

Have been consuming so many media now that it causes a lot of confusion in what we like.

It’s important to talk about trends in a positive way, she said of her TikTok Videos. Speaking negatively about the aesthetic that has become a popular topic of discussion on the app, thanks to the controversy-rewarding algorithm, Lee only speeds up the trend cycle as people seek to fit in. Not everyone will like something, she noted, but if you’re criticizing something on your platform, you have a responsibility to come up with alternatives, Lee said. This allows people to make up their own minds about the trend, instead of hating a specific aspect of it.

TikTok didn’t just turn into high school, it turned into hot or not sections of magazines, Lee said. Not only do people hate certain items, impressionable viewers watch their videos to see if any of the pieces mentioned is the one they own. Were consuming so much media now that it was causing a lot of confusion in what we like, Lee added.

The TikToks algorithm can segment people into extremely niche aesthetics, Lee said, allowing trends to appear oversaturated when, in reality, viewers are locked into a specific corner of the internet. She even called the House of Sunny Hockney dress the symbol of TikTok, describing it as a piece that took over the app.

Still, owners of the dress or any other piece falling victim to the ever-changing trend cycle shouldn’t feel out of the crowd. I’m not immune to the trend cycle, Lee admitted, but I’ve figured out how to make it work for me, instead of the other way around.

Knowing that even current styles will soon be replaced by another niche aesthetic, which has yet to be announced by the teens at TikTok, makes the investment much less worthwhile. So maybe instead of buying into the aesthetic, it’s time to start existing outside of the trends.