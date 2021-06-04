Mad Men: main characters sorted by fashion sense

Mad Men is a fantasy series, and set in the 50s and 60s, the series brings that period to life from the way the characters speak, act and dress. Fashion back then was great, from fancy dress to shiny costumes, and this is reflected well in the show itself, although not all of the characters are in fashion.

They might be brilliant in the advertising world, but when it comes to choosing a great outfit, not all characters have a design flair. However, while there are some characters who might not dress well, there are many who could, wowing their office mates with their design.

ten Sally Draper

At the start of the show, Sally Draper is just a young girl and so fashion doesn’t really come into play, although it is always made to look presentable. However, as she gets older, it becomes clear that clothes, jewelry, and makeup are starting to be important to her.

This is reflected in some of the stunning dresses that she chooses to wear or in the fashion accessories that she chooses to choose. Sally likes to stand out and the choices she makes towards the end of the series prove that she is an elegant character.

9 Peggy olson

At the start of the show, Peggy Olson’s fashion sense is unmatched. She doesn’t think much about her outfits and just wants to be comfortable. However, in the office environment, she quickly learns the importance of appearance and thanks to her friendship with Joan, Peggy is able to develop her fashion sense.

As her role within the company grows, Peggy’s confidence grows as well and this allows her to create some great outfits as the show progresses. She ends up wearing very elegant dresses and skirts, and she has managed to create great business outfits, as well as being shiny.

8 Jane sterling

Jane Sterling is someone who looks brilliant in Mad Men with its fresh and unique fashion sense. While many women working in the office wear flowy dresses, Jane generally wears tight-fitting clothes, with a great mix of dresses and blazers that help her stand out.

This is how she ends up catching Roger’s attention and her style is one of the greatest in the series. Her clothes are always shiny and it is clear that she dresses to be as impressive as possible.

7 Don Draper

Don Draper is the main character of the series, and because of that, it’s no surprise that he’s also one of the most fashionable. Coming from a military background, Don always makes sure he is well presented, from smart suits to his casual clothes at home.

Don likes to look the part, and that’s why he can always be seen in expensive clothes. He knows how to present himself and wear his style to impress others, and that level of confidence helps make his fashion work.

6 Salvatore Romano

Salvatore Romano is one of the most popular characters in Mad Men, and someone with a really moving story. However, when it comes to fashion, he always knows what to wear, whether it’s his fantastic suits that always fit perfectly, or his casual clothes, which are just as stylish.

Salvatore would wear the most beautiful costumes possible, and this is something that helps him stand out among many other members of the office. His ability to wear different colors and different costumes meant he always looked great, with a fantastic style.

5 Harry crane

Harry Crane was not always a popular character in Mad Men, because he is someone who would stab anyone and constantly complain until he was heard. However, it cannot be denied that when it comes to fashion, he was ahead of the trends.

Harry often wore extravagant outfits very different from others, with bright colors and fancy ties. He ushered in a new style that put him ahead of the crowd, which went hand in hand with the Hollywood lifestyle he was living towards the end of the series.

4 Roger sterling

Roger Sterling was a bit more classic compared to Harry Crane, sticking to the traditional costumes and colors of the time. However, there is no denying that he always looked fantastic. Roger was one of the men in charge of the business, so dressing appropriately was a big part of it, which he always did.

Roger wore fantastic costumes and because he was often the one heading to potential customers’ wine and dinner, he always had to look his best. Roger often wore double-breasted jackets that looked slightly more elegant than what everyone was cooking at the time.

3 Megan Draper

Megan Draper was someone who made an impact from the moment she entered the show. Megan brings a lot of youth to the show compared to the other main characters, and her outfits reflect that, bringing a fresher kind of fashion.

She often wore different styles of clothing and this is one of the reasons she stood out from the start. This helped make Megan different, even with her hairstyle much shorter than the others, she was a character who could look great whether in the office or outside of work.

2 Betty draper

Betty Draper is slightly more elegant than Don’s second wife, regularly wearing terrific dresses. Her modeling background has certainly helped develop her style, with Betty always making sure that she is presentable and as beautiful as possible.

She takes her role as a housewife seriously, and that involves always wanting to look brilliant. She has a wide variety of dresses for the house, and when she’s outside the house, Betty always looks fantastic too. Whether it’s lavish evening dresses or even her riding uniform, whatever Betty does, she is perfectly dressed for it.

1 Joan holloway

Joan Holloway is by far the most fashionable character within Mad Men, always dressing to impress and making sure she stands out in the office. Joan was the principal woman of the company, and her fashion was a big part of this presentation, immediately scaring other new employees.

Joan would wear a variety of different colors and styles throughout the show in order to stay on top of her fashion. Jewelry being often a big part of her style, she constantly attracted the attention of others and made sure she was taken seriously.

