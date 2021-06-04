We need honest fashion labels, not awake

Once upon a time, if you searched online for a sustainable fashion brand in India, only a handful showed up. Now all other brands are promoting themselves as green, slow, eco-friendly, organic, or any other buzzword that sings sustainability. As of this writing, my inbox has seen, in one day, PR arguments for a sustainable leather shoe brand (oxymoron?), Eco-friendly t-shirts (2,700 liters water make a t-shirt) and vegan skincare lotions (available in three different sizes of plastic bottles). Besides the approach of World Environment Day (June 5), the other reason for the constant greetings from green brands is that, over the past few years, the one thing people can’t help but talk about and something that has gained more ground in the era of the pandemic is sustainability.

Its good. The latest data shows that global warming could cross the limit of a 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise, set as a control target, over the next five years. A Nature Climate Change A study, published earlier this week, attributes one in three heat-related deaths globally to climate change.

Since the fashion industry is the biggest polluter in the world after the oil industry, it’s good to see more brands finally talking about being more aware of the planet. But that gives rise to two questions to begin with.

First, do we understand what sustainability entails? Second, how do we know brands aren’t greenwashing? It may well be that to look awake, they are not completely honest, whether it is about their supply chains, the chemical dyes, or the welfare of the people. karigars (craftsmen). Or that they are not even aware of the whole cycle that sustainability would involve. When I ask green brands about the sustainability of their supply chains (a huge challenge) the answers often lie somewhere in between we would like to believe (that they are clean) and it’s way too expensive to get into. the main problem.

The lack of transparency, especially in India, makes it almost impossible to know whether this zari karigar in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh received full wages for the kurta sold for over 1 lakh in line. As customers, we are also not willing to invest even 10 minutes to ask questions or learn more about the sustainable practices of a green brand, but we will happily shell out for 10,000 for this energy-intensive white recycled cotton shirt.

Over the past few months, I have posed the question of what sustainability entails to some of the global voices on the subject in fashion. The answer was as simple as it was complex. Eva Kruse, former CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, believes there are three aspects to sustainability: environmental (how fabrics are made and recycled), social (labor rights) and ethics (animal welfare). The same goes for Castro’s Fashion Revolutions Orsola, which insists that a dignified life for daily bets means they should be paid by the piece, not by the hour.

When it comes to making fashion cleaner, they all offer one solution: produce less. It would also imply not to encourage consumption. But that doesn’t seem like a question most brands have even started to struggle with.

Some brands make clothing by recycling or recycling tons of plastic, polyester, nylon or cotton, but also offer collections every three to four months. If a brand offers clothing for sale, whether it’s to clear inventory or donate 10% of product sales for covid-19 relief, it still encourages consumption.

The pandemic hasn’t been easy for any industry, including fashion, and being sustainable certainly doesn’t come cheap, especially if you’re a young brand. Ultimately, brands aim to generate profit. But in this climate, when the industry must find the best way forward to tackle the greatest crisis we know, just being awake is not the answer. Today’s customer, who is willing to shell out the extra money to be more responsible, deserves, at the very least, an honest brand. Start with.