Rent the Runway founder explains how women dress big again

We are all work in progress; even the successful women you see owning it on Instagram have encountered obstacles along the way and continue to work hard to stay on top of their game. In this series, we sit down with the people who inspire us to find out: how did they do it? And what does success really look like? This is “Getting There.”

Jennifer Hyman is CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway, a company known for renting designer clothes to women for special events, and which recently announced that it develop in the resale market, which means that customers will be able to purchase lightly worn clothing in addition to the rental.

Hyman, a self-described “recovering shopaholic”, came up with the idea for the business when she noticed that people’s relationship to property was changing and they were starting to pay more. of value to experiences. Rent the Runway was launched in 2009 and has since become a go-to source for women looking for a great dress to wear for a chic wedding or party. Now 40 and a mother of two, Hyman spoke to TMRW about her journey to success and how her business is boldly recovering from the pandemic.

What are some of the jobs you had before Rent the Runway?

My first job after college was with Starwood Hotels. I had this idea of ​​launching the world’s first honeymoon registry, where couples could sign up for their honeymoon, and friends and family could offer them overnight stays, activities, and flights. It was really my first experience in entrepreneurship and understanding that entrepreneurship is about recognizing how the world is changing around you and coming up with a great idea and then motivating other people to want to do it with you.

I then went to a company called WeddingChannel.com and led their advertising sales team. And then I worked at IMG, which is a big talent agency, and I led the strategy of their fashion and media divisions.

I read that at one of your jobs your boss told you to talk less in meetings. How did it affect you?

I am very passionate. I like a great debate. I’ve always had a lot of really creative ideas, and I’ve been confident throughout my life to express those ideas. So I found myself in the workplace and thought that was what would be respected. This woman who was higher up in the organization pulled me aside after a meeting and said, “You know, you really should be calmer. You are in the wrong direction. You should try to be softer and softer. “I pulled away from her quickly and started to cry hysterically. Someone had just told me that I couldn’t be myself anymore.

Fortunately, a man much higher up in the office saw me cry and asked me to come to his office. I shared with him what had happened and he said, “Jenn, you should continue to be you. Because someday this woman is going to work for you.” It gave me the confidence that I could continue to be creative, passionate and express myself. If he hadn’t intercepted by then, I’m actually afraid my career had a different arc.

What inspired the idea of ​​Rent the Runway?

Rent the Runway was based on my belief that experiences would become more important than ownership, and that this change would affect virtually every category of our way of life. We have seen over the past decade that this change has been rapid in categories such as music and media and transportation and hospitality, and that the shift from ownership to access or subscription has in fact enlarged these industries because more customers could participate.

What we have built with the cloud closet at Rent the Runway offers the same level of disruption in the apparel industry by offering unlimited clothing subscription, and therefore increasing women’s access to fashion.

What were the obstacles you encountered in starting the business?

It was a time when no one had ever rented clothes before. So we had to convince not only the clients that this was an ambitious and smarter way to dress, but we also had to convince the designers that it would be an addition to their business and that Rent the Runway could be a partner for them in customer acquisition and data. .

Another big challenge in the business was to raise funds for Rent the Runway. We were in the process of initiating a massive change in consumer behavior. We were pitching the idea of ​​a cloud closet at a time when the sharing economy was still nascent, when the thrift store was still nascent even when online shopping was still nascent. Women only raise 2% of the capital which is distributed among the entrepreneurs on an annual basis. The majority of this is not based on something that women do wrong. It is based on the fact that all investors have always been oriented towards men, especially white men. Rent the Runway was a business that not only was founded by two women, but we looked after women as a primary client. It was therefore difficult to explain to investors why this would be so valuable.

What advice do you have for women entrepreneurs when it comes to fundraising?

The first thing women can do to advance their ideas and the opportunity to raise funds is to introduce themselves to investors, not just saying, “I’m Jenn, I went to this college and this is my work history.” , but by presenting them in fact investors to your courage, your passion, your resilience, your ambition.

Because basically when someone invests in the beginning they don’t invest based on your PowerPoint or even your idea, they invest in you. They are trying to figure out: is this person someone who is going to get there? Someone who, even if their first idea is a bad idea, will have the humility to keep itching and have the ambitious nature to keep trying something new?

And just, will this person help me make more money? Showing the investor who you are and that you are ambitious, aggressive and passionate and able to build a great team around you is even more important than convincing them that your idea is right.