Penney’s Goes Ahead with Private Label – WWD





JC Penney’s efforts to perfect its private labels took another step forward on Thursday with the expansion of its Stylus label to include men’s clothing and accessories, completing the Stylus women’s clothing assortment introduced last fall. Men’s Stylus includes t-shirts, polo shirts, joggers, chinos, hoodies, bomber jackets and shoes that can be mixed and matched for “an effortless, put-together look,” Penney’s said. . Stylus for Men is now rolling out and will be in 551 of 672 Penney stores and on jcp.com, starting Thursday. “As our customers begin to establish new routines for work and life, the all-day versatility of the Stylus collection provides comfort without sacrificing style,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of JC Penney, in a statement. The collection has soft fabrics, pima cotton yarn, is wrinkle-resistant and has anti-pilling technology, and stretch fabrics. The size is inclusive, ranging from S to 5XLT. Last April, in an interview, Wlazlo told WWD that efforts to introduce new private labels and refine existing brands are continuing “at a controlled pace.” With a lot of work already done in women and men, the novelty in children should be apparent this month and in July for the back-to-school sale. Last week, the Ryegrass private collection of blouses, dresses, skirts, jeans, shorts, vests and jackets was launched, delivering what Wlazlo called a “higher, trendy look at terrific values.” Earlier this year, in private labels, Xersion sportswear was relaunched for clarity; three women’s swimwear brands – Mynah, Decret and Sonnet Shores – were introduced, and Loom + Forge home was introduced for a ‘modern’ approach to interior and exterior decor, bedding, tub, bath covers. windows and table top. There are about 50-50 between private and national brands at Penney’s, and according to Wlazlo there are around 25 “significant private labels in our portfolio of home, apparel, accessories and jewelry … This year alone you will see launches or significant relaunches involving 13 private brands, “Wlazlo said in the interview.” We will have six new brands, a few have already been launched and we will relaunch seven of our private brands. Around that you will see a lot of expansion in business ”, with brands such as Champion, Puma and Fila. Plano, Texas-based JC Penney Co. Inc. was nearly wound up but was brought out of bankruptcy in December 2020 by the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management who acquired the retail and business assets. operation of Penney. Simon and Brookfield needed Penney’s stores to keep operating to keep other tenants in malls and help potential tenants sign leases. Penney’s senior secured lenders, many of whom also provided its debtor-in-owner financing, have taken over the real estate business which includes 160 real estate locations and six distribution centers. A large amount of debt was wiped off Penney’s books by the transfer of ownership. The Authentic Brands Group, which owns several retail and fashion brands – including Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand, Barneys New York, Greg Norman, Nine West and Forever 21 – is a strategic partner of Penney’s with Simon and Brookfield, and will be a big important factor in supplying Penney’s merchandise and hopefully fueling sales. ABG’s Juicy Couture and Forever 21 brands are expected to be added to the fashion assortment later this year. The key to Penney’s long-term survival is to increase revenue, especially in the face of increased competition from Kohl’s Corp. and Target Corp. Wlazlo and his team have worked over the past two years to differentiate and refine the identity of key internal brands, such as St. John’s Bay, Xersion and Ana. format with improved visuals and more thoughtful and obvious manikin configurations. What was a confusing sea of ​​racks and an aura of “stuff” was gone. The company also closed dozens of underperforming stores and eliminated several merchandise programs, including home appliances.







