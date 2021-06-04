Connect with us

Pregnant Frida Andersson looks radiant in a patterned dress as she makes a public appearance

It was revealed last month that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Jamie Redknapp, nine months after confirming their relationship.

And pregnant Frida Andersson looked radiant on Thursday as she wore a cute patterned dress to the opening of Kensington Garden’s immersive Van Gogh exhibit.

Frida, 37, wowed in a low-cut polka dot dress that was also adorned with bold floral prints that covered her pregnancy curves.

The model paired her dress with white sneakers and wore her shiny blonde hair loose.

The beloved mother, who has four children from her marriage to US hedge fund mogul Jonathan Lourie, kept her things safe in a luxury white Chanel bag and went for a natural glam look when she stepped out in the capital .

The blonde beauty accessorized with a dainty necklace and wore a watch with a leather strap on her left wrist.

Frida appeared in good spirits when she celebrated the Dutch painter’s work alongside other famous faces, including Poppy Delevingne and her sister Chloe.

The exhibition website states that Van Gogh: Alive takes visitors “on a journey through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint-Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created several of his masterpieces. timeless work ”.

He adds: “On an evocative classical score, an enthralling display of over 3,000 inspiring images transforms every surface around you into what has been described as an ‘unforgettable multisensory experience’.

Former England footballer Jamie is already the parent of sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, while Frida has four children.

While they have yet to publicly announce the pregnancy, Frida responded to a series of congratulatory messages in May after sharing a photo of one of her sons, confirming the news.

After one of them posted ‘Great news about your new baby. Congratulations to both of you, ”the model quickly responded with a thank you emoji.

Answer: Frida responded with a thank you emoji after a follower congratulated her

She repeated the gesture with a second message, which read: “Congratulations on your new baby.” The couple, who have been linked since August, are said to be ecstatic and the baby is due in November.

A source said The sun: ‘Jamie and Frida are absolutely thrilled. They have been virtually inseparable during lockdown and their relationship has only grown stronger.

“Jamie told his friends he was really excited to be a dad again, less excited about the sleepless nights and the diaper change.”

They added that the couple had started to let their “near and dear ones” know about the news they had reported.

Frida is currently signed to Next Model Management and has previously appeared in content for designer brands such as Escada.

The blonde is a familiar face at high society parties and lives with her four children in a lavish West London mansion.

‘They are absolutely thrilled’: a source said Jamie was ‘excited’ to have another child and the baby is believed to be due in November (pictured with Frida in April)

