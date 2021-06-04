Fashion
Summer outfit for men: how to choose a comfortable and elegant outfit for men? | Most Wanted Products
Step 1: Start with the outfit
A comfortable outfit is one that does not stick to the body during sweating in the summer and has enough room for air to pass through. It is crucial to choose a light-colored, loose-fitting shirt that can be tucked in or left as you wish. Dark colors absorb more heat and this leads to more sweating. A loose, light-colored, cotton shirt is the best fit. Some colors that you can look for are white, cream, beige, light blue, and light pink.
This shirt fits perfectly with Friday office wear and weekend meeting outfits. It is charcoal gray in color and is a perfect loose fit. The shirt is washable at home in the washing machine. It is made of 55% linen and 45% cotton. It is a button-down shirt with long sleeves.
Step 2: Jeans or loose pants
It is important to get jeans or loose pants to complete the main look. The pants can be of any material and must be light in color. It is advisable to go for a loose fit, but you can also opt for skinny jeans. If you want a loose fit, go with pants and only consider jeans if you feel comfortable in the summer with something close to the skin. Light blue, cream color, light brown are several colors that you can look for.
Slim pants that will also be part of your semi-formal Friday, weekday formal and outgoing outfit. It is made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane and can be easily washed at home in the washing machine. It has a buttoned zip fly. These pants can be paired with brown shoes and light blue, dark blue or white shirts
Step 3: Finish the look with shoes
A set of moccasins is the best bet to go with a cool and comfy outfit. A pair of brown or blue moccasins will work perfectly and will match perfectly with other outfits.
Easy to wear, slip on and comfortable moccasins that can be worn in all weather except monsoons. They are light on foot and have a uniform stride. They are comfortable on the skin and don’t hurt it anyway. They can be easily washed at home.
Step 4: Complete it with glassesEyeglass accessories are like the icing on a perfectly baked cake. It is really recommended to have the right glasses that are comfortable for the eyes, allow good vision and match the outfit. Aviator sunglasses would look great with any outfit.
These aviators are pleasing to the eye and easy to wear. These are photochromatic sunglasses. Each pair comes with a cloth and cleaner to protect them and protect them from scratches. It would be a perfect fit for any outfit. These can also be used for gifting purposes.
Get it here:
Step 5: Complete the look with accessories
If you want, you can complete your look with several accessories such as a lapel pin, handkerchief, bows and other accessories. You might not need them every time, but they just speak more to your personality.
Shop for men’s accessories here:
Other FAQs
- Why should I have a comfortable outfit?
Summer outfits must be comfortable because they must allow air to pass through. It is important to keep the body cool in the summer.
- What accessories should men look for?
Accessories complete the outfit. You can look for handkerchiefs, handcuffs and bow ties.
- What is the best fabric for summers?
Cotton is the best fabric for summers.
