Alber Elbaz Memorial planned for Paris Fashion Week – WWD
AZ Factory, the fashion start-up started by the late Alber Elbaz, will be hosting a celebration of his life during Paris Fashion Week this fall, WWD has learned.
The date and place have not yet been fixed. The next women’s fashion week in the French capital is scheduled from September 27 to October 5.
The Paris-based fashion firm, a joint venture with Compagnie Financière Richemont, is also releasing two more product stories this month that were fully produced by Elbaz before his April 24 death from COVID-19.
SuperTech-SuperChic, one of three fashion lines unveiled in a variety show style film screened online during Couture Week in January, will be released on June 12 to mark what would have been Elbaz’s 60th anniversary. It will be marketed on the brand’s website but also on Net-a-porter.com and Farfetch.com.
Named after the first and last letters of the designer’s name, the fashion house revolves around projects rather than collections, and with storytelling, problem-solving and entertainment built into the design, distribution and events. communications.
For example, SuperTech-SuperChic uses eco-dyed nylon microfiber, typically used for sportswear and underwear only, for tuxedos and bustiers, priced at $ 350 to $ 1,300. AZ Factory has dubbed it “athletic tailoring”, both formal and comfortable, breathable and seasonal.
Free To is the name of a fourth product story finalized in the designer’s final weeks of work before his hospitalization. It’s Elbaz-style athleisure sport, with raw-edged satin ribbon spelling “Kiss” on an oversized lavender sweatshirt, for example.
Articulated around hoodies, tops and sweatpants made of durable fabrics, Free To is described as ‘mood-boosting’ casual wear carrying messages of escape and hope, with metallic detailing added to it. ribbons, which were a hallmark of Elbaz’s brilliant 14-year career of reinventing itself. Lanvin.
“In keeping with Alber’s wishes to support LGBTQ-plus youth and the desire to encourage everyone to be free to love, part of the proceeds from the Free To story will be donated to the It Gets Better project, including the mission is to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ-plus youth around the world, ”AZ Factory said in a statement released exclusively for WWD.
Also this month, AZ Factory will present Elbaz’s first handbag models for the brand. Manufactured from high frequency molded nylon, the bags are referred to as “modular” in that they can be worn across the body, slung over the shoulder, belted at the waist, or held in the hand. They have an adjustable strap and a light chain “to allow women to hug each other freely and feel entwined”.
“We are honored and moved to launch the last two product stories he finalized with the team,” said Laurent Malecaze, CEO of AZ Factory.
Malecaze described the upcoming memorial in Paris as a gathering “to honor Alber with a celebration of his life and visionary work, aimed at bringing the same level of passion and love that he has brought to us every day.”
Elbaz was laid to rest in Holon Cemetery in Israel, next to his parents, just days after his death.
The fashion world was shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Elbaz, best known for his Lanvin rejuvenation from 2001 to 2015.
A bubbling figure prized for his art of tailoring, Elbaz took a five-year hiatus after being ousted from Lanvin before presenting AZ Factory, a company imbued with his personality, humor and unmistakable flair for polished fashion.
Born in Morocco and raised and educated in Israel, the designer moved to New York City in the mid-1980s. After a stint in a bridal business, he landed at Geoffrey Beene, working as a senior assistant for seven years.
Elbaz first appeared on the international radar when he was recruited by Ralph Toledano to lead Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996, a passage that won praise, media attention and the job offer of a lifetime: succeed the legend of couture Yves Saint Laurent at the head of Rive Prêt-à-porter Gauche in 1998.
After three seasons, Elbaz was fired following the takeover of YSL by Gucci Group. Elbaz went on to do a season with Krizia in Milan before staying on the sidelines of the company for a year. He then landed at Lanvin.
