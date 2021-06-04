Esha Gupta in one-shoulder kaftan dress takes the print game a notch higher





Esha Gupta makes us fall in love with the summer print trend again, and we live for it. Whether she’s vacationing in the Maldives or sharing photos of herself lounging at home, you’ll always find the actress dressed in the best outfits. One outfit she loves the most, and has even been seen several times, is the caftan. Recently, Esha posted pictures of herself wearing a printed kaftan dress. Kaftan is several Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, and the Baadshaho favorite set of actors. The kaftan dress Esha wore is from the shelves of designer label, Prints by Radhika. READ ALSO: Esha Gupta lives the caftan life in the Maldives, looks divine in outfit 11k The one-shoulder kaftan featured hand-painted floral designs in shades of blue, pink, green and more, which brought back the style of worship from early 18th century Paris. There were also asymmetrical patterns involving volutes which added more to the charm of the dress. The neckline also had bead embroidery in soft shades of blue. In the dress with an asymmetrical neckline, Esha Gupta looked like a modern Greek goddess. Esha styled her caftan look with an original necklace, large hoops and a circular dial watch. The minimum accessories gave a sophisticated vibe to the whole effortlessly. The 35-year-old actress left her locks open in a parting down the middle. She let her blow-dried hair hang over one shoulder, giving a view of the neckline of the dress. Going subtly with her makeup, Esha went for a matte nude lip shade, a light touch of blush on her cheeks, well-defined brows, mascara on her lashes, and a glowing highlighter on her face. If you too love the Eshas caftan as much as we do and want to add it to your collection, we have some news for you. The one-shoulder caftan will cost you 15,000. The one-shoulder kaftan dress. (printsbyradhika.com) Take a look at Esha Guptas’ other glamorous looks on Instagram: On the job side, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







