Balls are back, but South Jersey retailers aren’t celebrating yet

MILLVILLE – In a year of uncertainty, Davonte White, senior at Millville Senior High School, said he was sure of two things.

What he thinks of Kayla Smith

And she would be his prom date.

I told her mom, I want to make some memorable moments with her, White said. I felt it might be.

Retailers and service providers, which bank on prom-related business, were less optimistic.

For a prom season, capacity restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the phased rollout of the vaccine, and the constant flow of executive orders from Governor Phil Murphys have stemmed the economic ripple in teen romance.

Usually we start bringing people back for prom in February, but most schools haven’t made any decisions on proms until April, said designer Mark Stubblefield, owner of LeGrand Designer Couture and LeGrand for Men in the. Cumberland Shopping Center.

Timing was everything.

Capacity limits and social distancing initially restricted MSHS prom tickets to seniors, meaning Smith, a junior, was not eligible.

Principal Stephanie DeRose continually worked on numbers and formulas and found a way to include subclasses. It inspired White to think big with a surprise public offer to Smith in the high school stairwell, which she accepted.

When they finally get answers, they’re happy they can do something about it, Stubblefield said, but shorter preparation time has limited the ability of retailers to place special orders.

Like White, businesses were at the mercy of ever-changing circumstances.

One of the things that was more difficult for us as a retailer was that they didn’t want to come early and buy anything because they didn’t know it, Stubblefield said. Our job is no return; you can’t buy a dress and then bring it back.

Like prom couples, retailers were wary of possible cancellations.

Unfortunately, our company is moving six months ahead, Stubblefield said. Spring dress orders are placed in September and October.

Last year, vendors launched limited 2021 fashion lines.

I told them, I’m not ordering, we don’t even know if we had a ball, he said, noting that other retailers have done the same. We didn’t order and they didn’t make much.

“Once we got in March, things exploded,” said Paul Virilli, owner of Jan’s Boutique in Cherry Hill.

Over the past year, the prom dresses supply chain has been in “horrible” condition, he said.

“For the stores, for the people who work in these places, the manufacturers who make the dresses, no one was in a good position. It was a scary situation for a lot of us,” said the dressmaker. “I’m touching wood, we’re all back.”

Prom shoppers found limited inventory. With special orders not available, teens bought conscious prom plans of ready-made adornments could change at any time or with a COVID surge.

Several of the girls bought the more affordable bridesmaid dresses for the ball instead of beaded or sequined dresses.

(The dresses) needed to be fully fitted, I made one last night, had to go from a (size) 6 to 0, Stubblefield said.

As attendance at the ball is limited, so are sales.

They are expected to be almost double what they are now, Stubblefield said. But compared to last year and what has happened, we were happy to see the company enter.

Larry Leonelli, owner of LA Male Fine Mens Clothing and Formal Wear at Vinelands, said the schools’ decisions to go ahead with the prom were too little, too late, for his business.

The business is down 50% from two years ago, last year there was nothing at all, Leonelli said.

It’s the same situation at the Douglas Arthur Lounge, located in the Maintree Shopping Center in Vineland.

Traditionally, moms come in January and February to make hair and makeup appointments for their daughters, owner Doug Cherwein said.

It was a deal he could bank on every year.

Moms would bring them in at 11:30 a.m. and we would become gangbusters in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., everyone was running at full speed, he said.

Then a virus shut down his business and then slowed down its reopening. The Cherweins’ calendar was lacking in a wave of bookings after the prom announcements.

It’s not a boon, at least not for me, it’s not, he said, noting that there isn’t widespread confidence in social engagement yet. There is always skepticism about what we should or shouldn’t be doing.

The Grove at Centerton in Salem County hosted thousands of spectators in its ballroom.

This year, their calendar had blocked prom dates, which were bookings postponed from 2020.

It was a game of waiting to see if it could happen, if we could safely host it and if the schools were comfortable with it, said sales manager Krista Riley. There was so much to consider when it came to prom this year, it was definitely a struggle.

The Grove usually hosts about seven proms per year; this year there were four.

We’re grateful, we’re very lucky that there is some type of prom, but it’s definitely not to her normal capacity, Riley said.

Salem County Vocational Technical School had planned a ball for 150 to 200 students, but it resulted in 105 counting chaperones, she said.

Millville Senior High School initially offered two balls of 200 attendees, then held one with around 150.

Smaller proms meant some schools couldn’t meet their contractual expenses, but the venue was flexible.

We try to maintain a good relationship with local schools, said Riley.

They hope that next year we will return to a normal year, she said. Be at full capacity and they will come back to us.

LA Male is also focusing on customer service to build customer loyalty after the pandemic.

We have a whole generation that has learned to shop online, said Leonelli. This group of kids, they’re very special, they want what they want. They see things online thinking they can walk into any store and get this item.

It’s just not happening, he said.

COVID-related closures and ensuing worker shortages affected distribution lines, he said. Then, just at the start of prom season, gas shortages blocked deliveries to the southern states.

Jan’s launched a teen-only date shopping experience during the pandemic. It’s a bit like what a bride would experience when shopping for a wedding dress.

The new schedule was initiated with the governor’s limits on indoor building capacity during the pandemic.

Virilli said the date-only shopping will last long after herd immunity defeats COVID.

“It’s the one thing that made the business a lot smoother and more efficient,” he explained. “When COVID is over, we are never going to change it. It allows us to take better care of our customers.”

With the prom season coming to an end, retailers are looking cautiously into next season.

It is improving, we would like to see a more normal year where it all comes down to the period in which we can work and we order things in advance, said Stubblefield. I think you’ll see this year when it comes to ordering for next year’s prom, there will always be questions in all of our minds.

We don’t know if he’ll be back where he belongs next year, he said

