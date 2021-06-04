Fashion
Testament of youth a special fashion
Primrose door Girls Boys cotton hoodie, £ 75. Giorgio Armani satin pants, £ 1,600. Michel House Axel PVC hat, £ 339. Dior cotton socks, £ 340. Manolo Blahnik Bulgobis leather sandals, £ 575
Top left, Emmie is wearing Gucci Sienna chiffon dress, £ 3,080. Sunspel Cotton t-shirt, £ 75. Aries / Arise cotton socks, £ 23. Converse cotton sneakers, £ 57. Top right, Primrose wears a Gucci chiffon dress, £ 3,080. Aries / Arise cotton socks, £ 23. Converse cotton sneakers, £ 57
<>
Top left, Edwina is wearing Louis Vuitton jersey body, £ 1,000 and gabardine dress, £ 2,510. Aries / Arise cotton socks, £ 23. Nike vintage shoes, those of Edwina. Top right, Megan wears a Louis Vuitton jersey t-shirt, £ 755, and jersey pants, £ 1,200
Top left, Megan is wearing Lacoste Cotton polo t-shirt, £ 110. Valentino denim skirt, £ 650. Philosophy cotton beanie, £ 220. Converse cotton sneakers, £ 57. Socks, Megan’s. Top right, Primrose wears Prada denim playsuit, £ 850. Philosophy cotton bob, £ 165. Converse cotton sneakers, £ 57. Socks, specific to Primrose
<>
Top left, Edwina is wearing Alex Eagle cashmere sweater, £ 420. Loro Piana cashmere and silk skirt, £ 2,235. Primrose wears an Alex Eagle cashmere sweater, £ 420. Brunello Cucinelli linen skirt, £ 940.
Top right, Primrose wears Balenciaga nylon jacket, £ 1,250 and pants, £ 850. New balance 237 sneakers, £ 75. Scarlett wears a Balenciaga velvet jacket, £ 1,190, and pants, £ 725. Vintage Nike shoes, owned by Scarlett
<>
Top left, Primrose door Alexander McQueen poplin dress, £ 1,790. Scarlett wears Ralph Lauren polo shirt cotton shirt, £ 139. Alex Eagle Sporting Club jogging pants in recycled cotton, POA.
Top right, Primrose is wearing a Dior Lycra jumpsuit, £ 1,100
Above, Edwina wearing Chanel cotton sweater, £ 3,575 and tweed skirt, £ 3,640. Virtue leather shoes, POA. Socks, those of Edwina
Top left, Mathilde is wearing Margaret howell cotton knit sweater, £ 225 and cotton shirt, £ 295. Top right, Emmie is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool dress, £ 755
Top left, Matilda is wearing an Albertha sweater in Erdem wool, £ 595. Budd X Laura Bailey Poplin Tommy Pajamas (Collar Up), £ 410. Top right, Emmie wears Budd X Laura Bailey poplin Tommy pajamas, £ 410
Above: jacket, Edwina’s. Lacoste cotton t-shirt, £ 125. Brunello Cucinelli cotton ribbed-knit trousers, £ 1,380. Crankshaft cotton beanie, £ 55
<>
Top left, Edwina is wearing a Philosophy wool sweater, £ 910. Primrose wears a Philosophy cashmere sweater, £ 365.
Top right, Scarlett wearing Beautiful Freud cotton and cashmere dress, £ 225. Vintage Nike sneakers and socks, owned by Scarlett. Megan wears a Philosophy cashmere sweater, £ 435. Edwina wears a Philosophy wool sweater, £ 910. Primrose wears a Philosophy cashmere sweater, £ 365. Erdem denim jeans, £ 420. Converse cotton sneakers, £ 57. Socks, those of Primrose.
Above: Edwina, Primrose and Megan are wearing Are Spandex swimwear, £ 270 each. Scarlett (far right) wears an Eres Spandex swimsuit, £ 300
Above: Edwina wears a Louis Vuitton gabardine dress, £ 2,510. Russell & Bromley leather sandals, £ 195. Aries / Arise cotton socks, £ 23
Above: Primrose door Hermes wool gabardine jacket, £ 2,500, cotton sweater, £ 1,500 and wool gabardine pants, £ 1,800
Above: Edwina wearing Molly goddard cotton dress, £ 820. Erdem leather shoes, POA. Socks, Edwina’s. Scarlett wears a Molly Goddard cotton voile dress. Prada cotton socks, £ 90. Erdem leather ankle boots, POA. Primrose door Emilia wickstead cotton shirt, POA and cotton skirt, £ 895. Les Girls Les Boys cotton top (seen below), £ 25. Prada leather loafers, £ 750 and cotton socks, £ 90. Megan wears an Emilia Wickstead moire Lou dress, £ 1,800. Prada leather loafers, £ 750 and cotton socks, £ 90
<>
Top right, Primrose wears Burberry sequin dress, £ 4,990
Models, Megan Hughes at DIVERJ mgmt. Emmie and Matilda McNair, both at Tess Management. Edwina Preston, Scarlett Vadgama and Primrose Archer, all at Select Model Management. Hair, Diana Moar. Make-up, Zoë Taylor at JAQ Management. Assistant photographers, Mark Arrigo, George Read, Shane Ryan. Stylist assistants, Yuriko Hiratsuka, Jasveen Manku. Special thanks to the Royal Oak Ramsden
