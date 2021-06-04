Connect with us

Testament of youth a special fashion

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

<>

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

<>

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

<>

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

<>

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

<>

© Laura Bailey

© Laura Bailey

Models, Megan Hughes at DIVERJ mgmt. Emmie and Matilda McNair, both at Tess Management. Edwina Preston, Scarlett Vadgama and Primrose Archer, all at Select Model Management. Hair, Diana Moar. Make-up, Zoë Taylor at JAQ Management. Assistant photographers, Mark Arrigo, George Read, Shane Ryan. Stylist assistants, Yuriko Hiratsuka, Jasveen Manku. Special thanks to the Royal Oak Ramsden

