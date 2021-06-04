Shehnaaz Gill looks chic in a floral dress in new photos. Beautiful, say the fans

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to win hearts with her Instagram posts. From traditional clothes to western outfits, her stylish looks are taking the internet by storm. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant recently took to social media to share a series of photos posing in a flowery outfit. Needless to say, we are all in awe of its appearance.

SHEHNAAZ GILL IS PRETTY IN FLORAL OUTFIT

Shehnaaz Gill used her official Instagram account to post pictures of herself lying on a bed. The actress looks stunning in a gray and white floral dress. She left her perfectly combed hair open and her makeup is on point as well. Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz only posted a smiley emoji in the caption.

Check it out:

SHEHNAAZ GILL POSTS NEW PICTURE IN RS 3K T-SHIRT

Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account where she was seen wearing a comfy t-shirt, sweatpants and a pink cap that read “Chill out”. Her makeup was also on point with hot pink lips, a hint of blush and nude undertones. What caught the attention of his fans was the logo on his t-shirt that said “mentally gone”. Shehnaaz captioned her post with just a star emoji.

Shehnaaz Gill’s T-shirt is from the Urban Outfitters brand and costs $ 34 or Rs 2,462 in Indian rupees. It’s made of soft cotton finished with a banded crew neck.

Check it out:

SHEHNAAZ GILL DISPLAYS A DESI LOOK

Shehnaaz Gill knows how to keep her fans entertained on social media. She recently shared an Instagram reel where she is seen grooving on Harshdeep Kaurs’ 2015 song Jutti Kasuri. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant looks gorgeous in a desi look in the video. In the new Instagram Reels, Shehnaaz Gill wears a traditional salwar costume, paired with jhumkas. She let her hair down and her makeup is on point as well. The actress also used a black and white filter on the video.

Check it out below:

ON THE WORKING FRONT

Shehnaaz Gill recently traveled to Canada to shoot her next Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The release is scheduled for October 15. Shehnaaz also produced her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s new music video titled Little Stars. It presents Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani. During a recent live session, the actress told her fans that she had a few projects in the works but was not allowed to talk about them. She also featured in a promotional video for Amazon Prime Videos LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse with boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill began her career as a singer and actress in the Punjab. His chemistry with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13 was highly regarded by his fans. She also impressed them with her bubbly nature.

