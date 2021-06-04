The Clergymans Closet & Uptown Fashions

Micro Extraordinary: Capturing extraordinary companies and creators at their micro stage.

Micro Extraordinaire is a regular feature on small businesses and entrepreneurs with extraordinary ideas. For this report, I had the opportunity to interview two amazing local entrepreneurs located in Estill, SC

Curtis Capers and Vikki Lewis are two great friends with two businesses under one roof in Estill. Most businesses had a rough time early in the pandemic, but it was interesting and encouraging to see how Capers and Lewis actually got started during the pandemic.

Mae Frances: Tell me about yourself.

Lewis: I am the owner of Uptown Fashions. I’m originally from Paterson, NJ, but grew up here in Estill, so I’m an Estill Gator. I graduated in 1985 and then moved and had children Life happened with my mother who had an operation. It made me come back here. When I came back I had no idea I was going to open my own store. I didn’t mean to. I have been in the Paparazzi jewelry store for four years. I thought I was going to be more into creating a jewelry store. But since I took the time to figure out what I really wanted to do and spend time with God, I decided to go to a jewelry and clothing store.

Capers: I am the owner of The Clergymans Closet. I was born and raised here in Hampton County. I have lived here all my life. I graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 1987. A few years after graduation I started working for Ruths Wardrobe, a local family business here in Hampton. I stayed there for 25 years. After his departure, this is where the idea for this company was born. I have had health issues and have not worked for a while. One day I was talking to a friend, John Henry Martin (he’s a local funeral director here in Estill). He introduced me to his cousin, who had a shop. He thought we could work together, and I gave him some ideas for his store because of my years of experience. She mentioned to me that she had a market behind her business and that I should put some of my ideas on the line. I struggled because I really didn’t want to come to Estill. I wanted to stay in Hampton because that was all I knew at the time. She said something to me that really pushed me. She said well, we have to start somewhere. It stuck with me. Later after that is when my business was born, right in the market place. Then Lewis and I moved here. I just celebrated my first birthday and I am very happy to say that God has blessed me.

Mae Frances: What inspired you to start your business?

Capers: As for me, all of my professional experience has always been in retail. I was so blessed when I was given the job with Ruths Wardrobe. I have had the good fortune to work with this family. They are real entrepreneurs. I learned so much during my time there. I have had so many experiences. I have traveled and met so many people. What I learned there inspired me to do what I do now.

Lewis: Well, I was one of the original Ruths Wardrobes models. I was called the fashionista. I was in an advertisement for them. Every time they did a fashion show, I was always a part of it. Growing up, it was an eye catcher for me. I started to have such a love for fashion. Working with this company inspired me to get into fashion and I had a lot of opportunities.

Mae Frances: What are you guys selling?

Lewis: I do jewelry, of course, and more casual clothes. Capers makes more fancy clothes. Such as men’s costumes, church clothing, and clergy items such as pastoral robes.

Mae Frances: What are you doing outside of your business?

Lewis: I love to travel. I am fully involved in the ministry. It’s a part of me. I love to thrive in people and inspire them. I love to encourage other entrepreneurs and raise the uplift of business owners.

Capers: As Lewis pointed out, we love to travel. We do a lot. Having your own business makes getting around easier. When you are not in town, you can just put the closed sign on the door. And some things can be done outside the building and on the go over the internet for my business, and I use social media for my business. Im also involved in the ministry. I started a community group called Kingdom Builders United. Other like-minded people like me come together and we have different duties and trips. We have people who have come on board from Arizona. We meet annually. Things were stopped because of the pandemic, but I’m starting to put things back together to make it happen again. Hopefully this October will go to Miami, Florida.

Mae Frances: What do you like most about your business?

Capers: Well, I had some health issues. I had to go on dialysis. It takes three days a week, but I have learned to be grateful. This business gives me the opportunity to make an income without having to be confined to a job. This is what I am most grateful for with this company. Like I said, I can work on it at home. I don’t have to be physically here to keep the business running all the time. This is one of the reasons I had to quit my other 25 year job. It just got to the point where I couldn’t be there like I should. I have always loved fashion and retail. It allowed me to work in this industry, but at my own pace.

Lewis: People. I like to communicate; I like to love on people. With people coming and going and being in a small town, it’s nice to be able to meet the needs of people, whether they’re low income or high income.

Mae Frances: How was the start-up process? You mentioned that you started during the pandemic.

Lewis: The whole experience has been a blessing. One day a friend and I were looking for a building to start a business. We noticed this building several times, but weren’t sure if it was still working. We walked past and saw the man who owned the place at the time. After a few minutes of conversation, he agreed to let me recover the building. He handed the keys right there. My friend and I didn’t have any money in our name to afford a building, we were just looking for one and got one the same day. And all this at the start of the pandemic. So I called Capers and told him I had found a building and after a while he agreed to come on board.

Capers: I fought at the beginning because the building really needed work. But after a bit of cleaning and reshaping I started to see the vision. Even while we were remodeling before our grand opening, we had customers who wanted to come and shop.

Lewis: Even though the pandemic was such a horrible thing and I lost family members to COVID-19, it was also a blessing. Everything went well and it’s crazy to say he was a pandemic pro, but he was. It still is to this day. Even during our closed days, we have customers who want to stop and shop.

Mae Frances: How did you manage the store at the start of the pandemic?

Capers: Well, sure, we had our masks and we’re still planning on wearing them. Like I said, I can run my business on the go too, so I did a lot of things through Facebook.

Mae Frances: What advice do you have for other business leaders?

Capers: follow the gods in mind. Move when He says to move. Be still when He says so. And don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Lewis: Write the vision. You can’t always say a lot of words. Put action behind your words. I firmly believe that you must write your vision down. Paper, pen, phone, whatever.

Contact information:

Uptown Modes

364 MLK Jr. Blvd Suite A Estill, SC 29918

Facebook: Vikki Lewis

Email: [email protected]

The clergyman’s cupboard:

Telephone: 803-942-4643

Facebook: the closet of clergymen