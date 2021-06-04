Benninton’s Free Second-Hand Teenage Fashion Store Reopens | Local News





BENNINGTON The free second-hand Bennington teen fashion store is ready for the summer. Threads, located on the second floor of 439 Main Street, reopened in March after being closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stores, two teenage managers sorted their inventory to replace winter items with warm weather offers. They worked really hard to put this inventory away and get all the spring / summer clothing ready for our shoppers, said Kimberly Phillips-Roderigue, adult programs manager at the Center for Restorative Justice, which manages the store. The items Threads carries include clothing, shoes, fashion jewelry, scarves, and tote bags. Phillips-Roderigue pointed out that the store is stocked with brand-new, or near-new, branded items, in a range of clothing styles and sizes. The store opened last year in response to a need that CRJ has seen for years among local teens. Due to financial difficulties, some students apparently could not afford new clothes, leading a number to skip school, be bullied or wear nothing to a job interview. . This simple gesture of giving away clothes for free can put someone in a positive direction, said CRJ Executive Director Leitha Cipriano ahead of the stores opening in February 2020. The following month, Threads closed to the public for 12 months due to the pandemic, but said it tried to meet needs where they were most acute. Phillips-Roderigue said the store had opened on an extremely limited basis during the winter: two days a week, by appointment only and under pandemic protocols to help teens who contacted or were referred by d ‘other non-profit organizations. On some occasions, she said, CRJ staff filled backpacks with handpicked items for young people who couldn’t make it to the store but needed suitable clothing and footwear. the season. Threads is now back to its original operating hours: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Buyers can take up to five items per week, but they can return the following week if they need more. CRJ emphasized that the store is for the entire community, not just people connected to its other programs.

