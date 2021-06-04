Sunny Leone is at her best glamor in a little black dress. Watch the new video

Sunny Leone knows how to turn heads with her gorgeous looks. Recently, she went for the classic little black dress and totally embraced the style. The actress took to Instagram to share a video in the outfit and her fans loved it.

SUNNY LEONE GRAY IN BLACK DRESS

Sunny Leone posted a video on Instagram where she can be seen walking towards the camera in style. The little black dress she opted for features long sleeves and a low neckline. The designer outfit also shows off her belly with a ring joining the top and bottom of the dress. Sunny is seen with straight hair and glamorous makeup with red lips in the video. She wore strappy heels to complete her look.

Doesn’t Sunny look lovely?

SUNNY LEONES BIRTHDAY SPECIAL

Sunny Leone shared a video on Instagram and thanked her family and friends for making her birthday memorable on May 13. She also showed off the greeting cards she received from her children that day. So thankful for all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make do with the resources around us, but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @ dirrty99 made do. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world, but without a family you are nothing. I am fortunate to have a lovely family, friends and really everyone who blesses me with their love! I love you all so much (sic), she wrote.

WHAT ON THE WORK FRONT?

Sunny Leone is currently filming for the final season of Splitsvilla. She was last seen in Devang Dholakias Bullets. The web series also featured Karishma Tanna and was released on MXPlayer. Sunny will star in the psychological thriller Shero. In addition to this, the actress will be seen in Anamika. The gun-fu action series was written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It also stars Sonnalli Seygall in a central role.

