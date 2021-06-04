Meeting demand for spring / summer clothing as Covid-19 rules rolled back – Sourcing Journal

It has been over a year since COVID-19 has cut off life as we knew. But, now that 40 percent of the United States is fully immunized and half the country has received at least one dose, according to the Disease Control Centers, there are signs that American life is returning to some semblance of normalcy. And that means there is good news for the apparel industry.

“New York City is relatively open and I’ve seen queues at Soho stores,” says Avery Faigan of Edited, a New York-based analyst for the fashion and retail data analytics company, on a recent company podcast. “The capacity of the stores is limited, but people still want to go out, even if they have to queue. I think retailers can kind of take advantage of the days that are getting longer and lighter, and people just feel energized to come back.

Zenreach, a marketing solutions provider, confirms buyers just want to have fun with data showing bars and nightclubs have experienced a 33 percent increase in pedestrian traffic since the beginning of this year. This also represents an increase of 10% compared to June 2020. The firm emphasizes, however, that the sector still has a long way to recover, as visits are still down by 63% compared to January 2020, two months before declaration of the pandemic.

“Data for the first quarter leaves us very optimistic on consumer foot traffic throughout the spring and into the summer, ”said Megan Wintersteen, Zenreach vice president of marketing. “Barring unforeseen setbacks, we expect these trends to continue to gain momentum in the future. “

In mid-May, 64 percent of all American adults said they felt comfortable going out to eat, according to Morning Consult, a data analysis and market research company, and 77% expected them to feel relaxed when they were restaurant within six months. Americans are just as comfortable back to the cinema (44%), museums (51%), amusement parks (44%) and theaters (39%).

Fashion stores and brands can appeal to consumers’ newfound optimism to venture out again with clothes that match their enthusiasm. The maximalist offers with colorful designs, as well as standout accessories, are likely to attract a female clientele, according to Trendalytics, the retail and predictive data analytics platform. In fact, interest in maximalism has increased 78% since last year. Women also showed increased interest in intarsia knits (62%), as well as patterned pants (4%). Trendalytics data shows that men’s interest in casual pants has increased significantly (47%) over the past year, as has their interest in pink suits (44%) and casual suits (36%).

Consumers would prefer these warm weather clothes to be cotton, as compared to synthetic fibers, it is considered the most comfortable (84%), softest (84%), most durable (82%) fiber. and the highest quality (75%), according to the 2020 of Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle monitor™ Poll.

Not only do consumers prefer cotton clothes, they are also willing to pay more to keep their clothes cotton rich. The majority (63%) say they are ready to pay extra to prevent cotton from being replaced in their underwear, T-shirts (60%), casual wear (56%), denim jeans (54%), children’s clothing (51 percent), sportswear (51 percent) and workwear (46 percent), depending on Monitor™ research.

the Monitor™ data also shows that almost half (49%) are willing to pay a higher price to keep cotton in their clothes because cotton clothes are more comfortable, while a third (35%) say they ‘they last longer and 14% say they are natural / eco-friendly. friendly.

After being locked in their homes for over a year with a constant stream of loungewear and comfy pajamas, consumers are ready for real fashion, according to the analysts at Stylus, a trends intelligence agency. The company team chose classic prints like polka dots and flowers, and traditional pieces like a trench coat as a draw for Spring / Summer ’21.

But Saisangeeth Daswani of the stylus, chief of the council for fashion, beauty and APAC (Asia-Pacific), told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that consumers will always want clothes that emphasize comfort.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, streetwear and athleisure were major fashion influences and people dressed more, embraced the joy of missing out and opted for online socializing, ”Daswani told CBC. “A lot of it really came from this desire for comfort. Going forward, she doesn’t expect this approach to change too much.

“The desire for relaxation and comfort[able] clothes are really what I think will continue after the pandemic, ”Daswani told CBC. “Even if you dress, the styles will be a little more relaxed, the silhouettes will be a little less rigid… [and] look a little smoother.

This trend to wear comfortable clothing for spring and summer is reflected in fabric preferences: 80 percent of consumers describe cotton clothing as breathable, according to Monitor™ research. This is followed by 66% who say it keeps wearers cool and 63% who say it is hypoallergenic.

Retailers and brands should keep in mind that, especially during warmer months, the majority of consumers say they are likely to be looking for moisture management technology in their sportswear (58%), their casual clothes (52%), their underwear (46%). and work clothes (45%), according to Monitor™ research. Consumers are also likely to look for sweat protection items in their casual clothes (61%), sportswear (60%), work clothes (53%) and underwear (40%).

Cotton Incorporated WICKING WINDOWS ™ technology offers both moisture management and sweat protection properties. Additionally, a phase change material (PCM) can be combined with WIKING WINDOWS ™ technology printing paste to provide additional temperature control and cooling properties. And these benefits last the life of the garment.

Edited’s Faigen says retailers should make sure to promote clothing that has these types of technical features in their outdoor stories or as festival clothing, since some music festivals will take place this year.

“But also, these products sort of work all year round, so you can certainly reposition if you bought styles specially designed to focus on a festival that could have been canceled, ”says Faigen. “You can kind of inject these products into other themes like lounge and work wear. Really, retailers are excited about the future and are excited about the products they are actually going to release this year. And they hope consumers will just be excited about them, too.