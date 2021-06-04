Delta Goodrem’s ‘Hot’ Latex Dress Steals the Show at Fashion Week





Delta Goodrem did steal the show with her “spectacular” performance and “hot” outfit at the last Australian Fashion Week show on Thursday night. 36-year-old singer-songwriter topped the podium at Australian label Manning Cartell’s show in Sydney while singing his new track, “The Power”. Singer Delta Goodrem wore a latex dress to perform at Australian Fashion Week on June 3 in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images. Delta’s latex look It was hard to miss Delta in a magenta pink latex dress as she made her way through the strutting models on the runway. She paired the fun and flirty dress with a chunky gold necklace and gold strappy heels, leaving her blonde locks loose and wavy. The day after her concert at fashion week, the singer “Innocent Eyes” shared a video on Instagram containing clips of her performance as well as behind-the-scenes footage. “So epic to perform The Power at the @manningcartell show for @ausfashionweek,” she captioned the clip. RELATED: Fans of the “Innocent Eyes” singer raved about her eye-catching look. Photo: Getty Images. The star’s lace-up back dress adds extra sex appeal. Photo: Getty Images. Beau makes an appearance Fans of The voice Judge Delta took to the comments section to rejoice in her performance and gorgeous dress. “Hot hot hot !!!!!” wrote one, while another added: “Wow! And that dress”. “It was a spectacular evening !!” said a participant. While she is generally silent about her privacy, Delta also praised her boyfriend, musician Matthew Copely, on her caption. “Backstage family affair with my daughters (and my man),” she wrote, tagging her beau’s account. The couple made it official on Insta in January 2019 and later isolated themselves together during the pandemic at Delta’s apartment. Delta’s beau Matthew Copley made a cameo appearance in his Instagram video. Photo: Instagram / deltagoodrem. Matt made a cameo appearance in the Delta video, which Delta fans quickly noticed. “By the way, the scene with @ matthew.copley is everything!” exclaimed one in the comments. The story continues “You and Matt,” added another, accompanied by a heart-shaped emoji. Bachie star and podcaster Abbie Chatfield and Neighbors actor Jodi Gordon. Abbie went for an all-white look involving wide leg pants and a sexy strapless top with a fluffy coat over it while Jodi went for a red dress with a plunging neckline. Abbie Chatfield was an all-white vision at the Manning Cartell show. Photo: Getty Images. The lady in red Jodi Gordon also attended the show. Photo: Getty Images. Never miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have an idea for a story, write to us at [email protected].







