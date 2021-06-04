Why a former research director opened a men’s consignment shop in Geneva

When he grew up in a family of seven in Arlington Heights, David Herda got used to a reality. He would wear clothes inherited from his older brother, who in most cases wore first-hand clothes himself.

Childhood experiences often last a lifetime, and this trickling process for her clothes has never left Herda’s habits or state of mind.

The circle came full circle when he opened Stitch Switch late last year at 310 Campbell St. in downtown Geneva.

After his research, he claims that Stitch Switch is the only men’s consignment store he knows of in Illinois. A few consignment stores in Chicago have a men’s section in the middle of large displays of women’s clothing. “I live in Saint-Charles now, but I had always come to Geneva to shop at little mom-and-pop stores and attend community festivals,” Herda said. “When I was wondering where to open the business, Geneva came to mind.”







The Stitch Switch men’s second-hand shop in Geneva sells clothes, shoes and accessories.

But the store wasn’t a stepping stone to a career in men’s fashion, although Herda says he’s always been interested in lower-cost men’s clothing.

It was a complete career change, made more interesting when you consider that Herda was Senior Research Director in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Chicago for 24 years.

“It was quite a change,” Herda noted. “I enjoyed my job as a criminal justice research director, but I always dreamed of doing something on my own; have my own business, where I could use my creativity and also my bachelor’s degree in marketing. “

When the urge for change finally got over his passion for criminal justice research, Herda went straight to what he knew best: getting second-hand men’s clothing and selling it for a fraction of the cost of new ones. clothing.

“In order for me to dress decently enough when I was young, I discovered thrift stores and started shopping there,” Herda said. “I was able to buy nice clothes for a small price. I continued to do that in high school and college, and it helped me to have nice clothes for job interviews and the like.” Herda has seen the younger generations take more interest in thrift stores, not only for financial considerations, but because many see the fast fashion industry as a major polluter of the environment.

After realizing that he could sell some of his clothes on eBay, Herda tried to further test the concept of men’s consignment by opening a small men’s store inside the Anew women’s consignment store at 27 W. State St. in Geneva a year ago.

“Women have been sending for decades, but I guess the men have been a little slower to participate,” he said. “But I tested it there, and it was a great success. It convinced me to pursue my dreams and to open my own store here.”

Stitch Switch offers everything from shirts, pants and shoes to watches, rings, sunglasses and cufflinks.

Until now, Herda couldn’t be happier. The store is doing well, and it has had a good mix of men shopping on their own and moms, wives and girlfriends helping the men in their lives find great purchases.

“I’m really trying to figure out what the market really is so I know what to haul the most,” he said. “But it’s a really good mix, from teens looking for streetwear to men who have been buying the quality second-hand for a long time and have become loyal customers.”

Lots of markets

When the Daily Herald published a special section last week highlighting the many farmers’ markets in this area, it confirmed something that had crossed my mind in the past. There are a lot of these weekend events here.

What I didn’t realize, and I probably should have, given that we’re in the heart of the Midwest, is that Illinois ranks third in the country for the number of farmers’ markets.

Only New York and California have more.

This information comes from the Illinois Agricultural Bureau, which noted that our state has more than 300 of these markets. The United States has more than 8,000.

We rarely skip the opportunity to stroll through the Geneva market on Sunday mornings, and we have also been to the Saint-Charles and Batavia markets.

But, like so many other things we’ve done with the remote in the past, we haven’t been there since the pandemic hit us. So it’s time to rejoice in knowing that we rank so high nationally for hosting these events and supporting those who take the time to bring their merchandise every week for everyone to enjoy.

Feel Swedish again

Skipping the Swedish Days last summer was a punch in the stomachs of those who enjoyed this great festival and were already disappointed with various pandemic closures.

But it’s back this year with different twists and turns, and the Geneva Chamber of Commerce encourages people to keep an eye on the chamber’s website and the media to keep tabs on how it unfolds.

For events that require the purchase of tickets, you should be aware that the Swedish Days 5K Lopp race in which runners are encouraged to wear blue and yellow is scheduled for 7:30 am on Saturday June 26th.

At 1 p.m. that day, live music plays for the Swedish Dala-Palooza Days, featuring various bands in the music garden at Northwestern Medicine Field, the home of the Kane County Cougars.

Finally, on Sunday June 27, chocolate lovers will be able to take part in the Choklad Crawl, a tour of 15 companies that will offer chocolate specialties at each stop.

Links to purchase tickets for these events are available at genevachamber.com.

The fox in Batavia

Many people in Batavia last week were following the story of a fox with severe scabies roaming the city center.

It had a happy ending for an animal that surely wouldn’t have survived when workers at the Kane Area Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center were able to catch and treat it.

The fox received treatment for scabies, worms, fleas, ticks and heartworm and was resting comfortably, according to some Facebook posts.

The pastor in Batavia

A story with a not-so-happy ending for the people of Batavia, especially some parishioners at Holy Cross Church, unfolded when it became known that the pastor, Father James Parker, was going to be leaving.

Comments on Facebook indicate Father Parker was a popular leader at Holy Cross, and people aren’t particularly happy with his upcoming departure.

Father Jared Twenty, who has experience in Holy Cross, and Father Andrew Dietz come to the parish to join Father Moises Apostol. Fathers Twenty and Dietz were ordained on the same day in July 2014.

Father Parker’s last day at Holy Cross is June 15th.

