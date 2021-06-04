How the roaring twenties will play out in fashion





In the aftermath of World War I, a deadly global pandemic, and the women’s suffrage movement, a new consumer emerged in the early 1920s. She was a bon vivant in a loose dress, with hair. short and red-lipped, and her male counterpart wore wide-legged pants and a fedora.

At the root of the glamor and excess that defined the fashion of the era, there was a trend for casual wear – a rejection of the formal dress of the Victorian era, in favor of simple lines designed with inexpensive materials. Manners change rapidly and fashion follows its course, thanks to designers such as Coco Chanel.

Led by brands like Gucci and Balenciaga, a revival of similar proportions appears to be in store for the global fashion industry in the post-Covid era. Expect a return to opulence, whimsy, crazy parties and big budgets spent on evening dresses and elegant evening ensembles – sporty luxury won’t cut it, said Andrew Ibi , co-founder of Fashion Academics Creating Equality (FACE), a UK-based group that advocates for equality in education. But, the pandemic has also deepened consumer awareness of sustainability and has prompted businesses and brands to adapt and respond. In the new Roaring 20s, the modern shopper wants it all: luxurious yet eco-friendly products, simple and glamorous styles, and a convenient and interactive shopping experience. Old fashion fads are being challenged by an awakened consumer who demands more of their products and more knowledge about their products, Ibi said. How brands meet sustainability requirements will be as important as how far they have embraced the trend, said Clara Chappaz, commercial director of the luxury fashion resale site Vestiaire Collective. The long-term viability of the industry depends on how companies approach this challenge. Brands will need to show that they take sustainability seriously; they act in this direction; they find ways to interact with the second-hand market – if not to offer themselves the opportunity as an opportunity to their customers, she said. Changing consumption habits during confinement last year accelerated the resale trend, said Chappaz. The strong growth in the second-hand clothing market is due in large part to environmentally conscious customers who shun cheap, trendy clothing for sustainable alternatives. It’s quite easy for people to understand that by buying second-hand, they consume differently. They buy products that already exist and that [provides] a much clearer impact than buying from sustainable brands, as there is a lack of first-hand market transparency on that front, Chappaz said. There was also a significant increase among people who buy high-value bullion coins despite the economic downturn, Chappaz said. The luxury titans Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dior dominate this space. She predicted that collaborations and partnerships between brands and designers will grow in unprecedented ways as the two seek to inspire and surprise customers, while also building bridges between fashion, art and beauty. Brands will continue to leverage technology and social media to tell new stories, engage with consumers and create excitement, Ibi said. Over the next five years, brands with strong social and political agendas will see cult and niche status, he said. In this new era, people will dress for themselves, in a way they haven’t in the past, said Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, fashion historian, writer and curator. We’re going to see a personal style renaissance, she said. People have given thought to what they wear, how they look and what they want to look like, while having less commentary from Vogue and the runway. People have found their own way, and it’s really exciting.

