Tabria Majors has dropped her new swim line with Fashion To Figure and it’s even better than the previous one
There is no doubt that many peeps are ready for swimming season. But before choosing your favorites, the Tabria Majors x Fashion To Figure 2021 Swim Collection just fell. If you remember the last collection, this one is even more naughty.
Celebrate the collection with a campaign that will remind you of your favorite spy movie or Mariah Careys Honey clip, Majors sports cloying swimsuits. Comprising a total of 36 new pieces, the collection features sexy cuts, high leg bottoms and a plethora of revealing moments in every swimsuit. You can buy sexy one-pieces like backless Agent Peel swimsuit($ 79.95), the deep V Agent Violet ($ 79.95) and the ultra-cloying Agent Smith ($ 99). Additionally, you can find a plethora of cover-ups, like the Double Agent Wrap Dress ($ 59.95), Covert Operation Suit ($ 69.95) or even the Cropped dropper top ($ 44.95) to pair with your swimsuit.
The entire Tabria Majors x Fashion To Figure 2021 collection is too good to have just one piece. Here are some of ITK’s favorites to get started.
Agent Smith one-piece swimsuit, $ 99
If you thought that the Ebony cage swimsuit was the main star of the last Majors collection, this swimsuit is taking its thunder. the Agent Smith One-Piece showcases high-cut panties with mesh panels and cutout details to the front. This is the swimsuit you will remember for years to come.
Agent Peel One Piece Swimsuit, $ 79.95
the Agent Peel One-Piece is all about the telltale comeback. The front showcases adorable ruffles along the bikini line, while your back is exposed, so you never have to worry about tan lines.
Agent Violet One-Piece Swimsuit, $ 79.95
This deep-V Agent Violet bit is a one-piece swimsuit you won’t forget (and could also be worn as a bodysuit). The adjustable straps are decorated with cute buckles and the back makes you think it’s a two-piece.
Agent Fox One Piece Swimsuit, $ 54.95, Agent Sloan Bikini Bottom, $ 54.95
This turquoise set from the Tabria X FTF line will remind you of aquatic adventures. It has a low half-height, and the Top in fox agent has underwire and transparent straps for added support.
Honey Trap Denim Shorts, $ 79.95, Cropped dropper top, $ 44.95
Beaded shorts are making a comeback. These high waist Honey Trap Denim Shorts are perfect for the beach or the seaside resort. Plus, if you need some vacation time in your wardrobe, look no further than this cute cropped top. It has a front tie for a tighter fit on the chest and adjustable puff sleeves at the cuffs.
