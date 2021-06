How to dress for your immunization appointment | Fashion

redid you get a vaccinated selfie? Dude, I wanted one so bad. I wanted one almost as much as I wanted the jab itself. But with the speed of vaccine deployment being the only thing that hasn’t been wasted in the world forever, when it was my turn, I didn’t think I could delay the process by having someone take a picture. Which is a shame, because naturally I had planned an outfit. I mean, if there ever was a red day to dress up, it was this one. I was never going to just roll up a sleeve of a shirt when I had a good excuse to wear a Studio 54 one-shoulder number on a weekday morning. The top of the vaccine is the new Zoom Collar, except with an added feel-good factor. Like the Zoom necklace, it is fashion that has been driven by art by the pandemic, rather than by the catwalk. It’s convenient (the bare shoulder provides easy access to arm real estate, saving you the indignity of trying to squeeze your arm through a tight sleeve, which can be surprisingly difficult) but it’s also a way to honor the moment. You could just wear a short sleeve t-shirt, but where’s the photoshoot in there? Dolly parton wore famous a shimmering sweater with cutouts on each shoulder designed and made especially for the occasion by its creative director Steve Summers. I go with a one-shoulder silhouette, but a halterneck summer dress or a racerback vest would work as well. Over the next month, as the temperature rises and the average age of people who get bitten decreases, expect to see one-shoulder swimsuits worn with denim cuts and sweatpants paired with swimsuits. bandeau tops. As of this writing, the immediate return of the holidays and the holidays still doesn’t seem like a done deal. Vaccination day is a joyous time that you can be sure will come soon, if it is not your turn already. So this is a feel good look that you can be sure you will get an exit from. And, from that day forward, it will be an outfit with happy memories. This off the shoulder top will make you feel warm inside. Jess wears blouse, 29.99, zara.com. Pants and heels, his. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Hair and Makeup: Sophie Higginson using Color Wow Haircare and Laura Mercier.







