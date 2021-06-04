Thursday, even before the jury begins to deliberate, Joseph Andrew Crenshaw said to the judge: If I am found guilty, then I want to be sentenced immediately so that I can go to jail.

He got his wish. The six-member jury deliberated for three hours and 34 minutes and convicted Crenshaw of robbing an internet cafe in Summerfield. Circuit judge Lisa Herndon told Crenshaw he meets the criteria to be a prison repeat offender (his arrest came less than three years after his release from prison) and ordered a mandatory life sentence.

Although the jury of three women and three men found him guilty of robbery, they were unaware that Crenshaw, 37, had a criminal record. Jurors were not allowed to hear this fact during the trial as it would have been prejudicial.

So, after rendering their verdict on the robbery charge, the jury heard evidence on Crenshaw’s second charge: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon wearing a mask.

This second hearing was brief. The only testimony came from a fingerprint analyst at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed that Crenshaw, as evidenced by his fingerprints, is a convicted felon.

Jurors deliberated less than 15 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on the charge. Herndon then sentenced Crenshaw to 15 years in prison, to run concurrently with the life sentence.

Crenshaw’s attorney, Candace Hawthorne, told The Star-Banner that her client was given an opportunity to negotiate a plea to 20 years in prison for the two offenses before trial.

She said the judge had no choice but to impose the life sentence on the robbery charge. It’s the law.

Crenshaw has been in Marion County Jail since his arrest on June 4, 2018.

What happened at the Lucky Panda

Crenshaw was arrested by MPs that day for allegedly robbing the Lucky Panda Internet Cafe, 14335 SUS 441 # 104, Summerfield.

Detectives said Dennis Wayne Waters sounded the buzzer to enter the cafe. When the door opened, Waters reportedly held the door open for a bit, allowing Crenshaw, who MPs said wore a wolf mask and armed with a handgun, to enter.

The shooter requested and received money. The waters have flowed, MPs said.

MPs said they found clothes believed to have been worn by Waters and Crenshaw. They found the men in a vehicle near Sunset Harbor Road. MPs recovered a weapon they believed had been used in the heist.

Money and other items believed to have come from the theft were also recovered, MPs said.

Waters told detectives in an interview that he was the cafe’s security guard. He said he was off duty at the time of the flight. Crenshaw refused to speak to detectives.

Court records show that Waters, 35, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to the main charges for theft with a firearm. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. His plea agreement states that he must honestly testify against Crenshaw.

Waters testifies, as needed

Before closing its case Thursday, the state took testimony from Waters. He told the jury that Crenshaw had robbed the business.

When questioned by Hawthorne, Waters said he made a deal with prosecutors to tell the truth. He said Crenshaw was the thief. He said he was off duty at the time of the theft, although he did speak of robbing the place.

Waters said after the theft he took off his clothes and left the scene.

The defense called two witnesses

Once the state has finished presenting its witnesses, it is the defense’s turn. Hawthorne called two people. Crenshaw did not speak.

Closing arguments

In her final argument, Deputy Prosecutor Marissa Meyer told the jury that all of the evidence combined, including DNA and testimony, pointed to Crenshaw as the person who stole the coffee.

Meyer told the jury that the case is not based solely on Waters’ statements. She said surveillance footage shows Waters holding the door and letting the masked man in.

Meyer said all of the evidence was “building blocks” that proved Crenshaw’s guilt.

Hawthorne said the evidence against his client was circumstantial and should therefore be dismissed as speculation. Defense attorney said there was no evidence to prove Crenshaw wore a mask. She said when the vehicle Crenshaw was in was pulled over by MPs he had no idea what happened as he drove home.

Hawthorne said there was no fingerprint on the gun showing Crenshaw was in possession of the gun, and DNA evidence Crenshaw’s DNA was found on clothing apparently worn by the thief was unreliable.

Once the jurors received their instructions, they went to the back for noon discussions.

