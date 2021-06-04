Lockdown Makes a Humble High Fashion Hit For Summer Flip-Flops | Fashion





Flip-flops have long been a staple in heatwaves, which can be found everywhere from beaches to barbecues. But, in 2021, the humble shoes that can cost as little as $ 5 should be the trendy shoes of the summer. The thongs present in the collections of high fashion brands generally associated with high heels. Jacquemus, Stella McCartney and even the fashion referee of glamor, Tom ford, approved flip flops this spring. Gucci, one of the most influential high fashion brands, has now made a pair of flip flops with its GG badge, possibly in reference to Bhad Bhabie’s song, Gucci Flip Flops, released in 2018. Guccis flip flops are now on sale for 220. Guccis GG flip flops. Photography: matchesfashion.com This is of course an accessible trend. While many people already own flip flops, the Havaiana Tradicional brand widely regarded as a flip flop classic and available in endless colors is available for 18. The Fitflop Walkstar, a style popular with celebrities such as Julianne Moore and Michelle Obama , has been reissued and costs 60. Adding a heel to the flip flops is the update that celebrities including Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Addison Rae agree. Something from a Marmite article, Vogue recently dubbed heeled thongs sometimes also called thong toe one of the most controversial shoes of the summer. Footwear News editor Nikara Johns calls them a divisive source, but says Gen-Zers’ endorsement as Rae [means] the trend is expected to last beyond this summer. The popularity beyond celebrities is already increasing. Asos reports that its 25 Haven Sandal, a heeled thong with a square sole, was a bestseller. We’ve seen a big backlash this year so far, a spokesperson said. We ditched a lot of colors including lilac and neon sponge with the most popular color being all white. Flatform flip flops are another variation. Marks & Spencer claims their white 35 flat thong is the best-selling style on the website. They are considered a smart alternative to casual design. Our leather platform thongs were particularly popular with customers, says Helen Wilson, M&S Women’s Merchandising Manager. offering a contemporary update and providing a chic addition to your shoe wardrobe this season. Leather platform thongs from Marks & Spencer. Photography: Marks & Spencer There was a flip-flop boom last year, as the lockdown meant more and more consumers were looking for comfortable shoes. Between June and August 2020, searches for thongs increased by 53% on the fashion research platform Lyst. Fashion also briefly brought the Havaiana back in 2018, when they were popular with style influencers at Copenhagen Fashion Week; in 2019 heeled styles were worn by Kim Kardashian West and others. They were everywhere whether you like it or not, Johns says. This latest recovery may be partly due to the interest of new generations in fashion from the 2000 era around the millennium. Flip-flops were popular with stars of this era, including Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and the Olsen sisters. To the delight of their many fans, Ashley Olsen continues to wear traditional flat thongs. She was seen last month in a pantsuit with sandals on. The seesaw versions date to at least 4000 BC. The current style is believed to come from the Japanese zori sandals. When Japanese swimmers wore them for the Melbourne Olympics in 1956, sports companies started making the shoes and their popularity spread. Today they could be with added heels the height of fashion.

