Opinion: How a $ 5.95 Dress Can Change a Child’s Life





Although my kid is likely to be a cisgender (non-trans) boy who just likes to try on new things for the waist, whether it’s a pink dress or a giant shovel or the cool car that her friend has, as a gender sensitive parent. inclusion, I actively work at all times so that he can feel free to explore his identity and outward expression. It is also important for my child to understand that toys, clothing, activities and behaviors are not inherently gendered or need to be controlled. I want him to know that a boy can wear a dress and a girl can dig in the dirt and it is quite possible that someone is sometimes more masculine and sometimes more feminine, or neither the neither.

I teach these things to my child because I know that it is not just for my child to feel secure in his identity. It is also about raising him to support and defend the other children so that they feel safe in theirs. If we want children to be able to truly explore and get to know each other, we need all the adults who influence them to realize the ways – some obvious, some subtle – that our society imposes rigid gender binaries and limited forms of identity and self-expression.

June is pride month. This is a time when those of us who identify as LGBTQ can move further away from the shame, exclusion, worry and self-awareness that we are constantly struggling against in a world that does not. makes us no room, let alone who celebrates us. For me, it is also a time when I am grateful for my family’s ability to raise our son with the freedom of gender expression that all children deserve. It makes me want all children to have the extended community of family, teachers and caregivers supporting us – and other children – in this endeavor.

If only all grandmothers could be like my mother-in-law, who corrected her husband when he told her grandson that “boys don’t cry.” “Yes, the boys are crying,” she said. “It’s OK if you have to cry.”

If only all teachers could be like my child’s. They actively encourage preschoolers to alternate who they play with, so that children are less likely to feel excluded and have time to play with children of different genders. If only all the parents could be like the parents in my child’s class, who are not LGBTQ like us but who proactively ask teachers to diversify activities so that the child who only wanted to play with the trucks and blocks are also encouraged to craft and play with dolls and vice versa. If only all religious leaders could be like the pastor of the affirming LGBTQ church where our child goes to school, who reads books, sings and talks to children about things like being who you are and loving each other and who has welcomed our LGBTQ family with open arms and without judgment. If only all friends and family could be allies like the ones I’m so grateful to have in my orbit, who plant signs for LGBTQ pride, organize fundraisers to support LGBTQ youth, light up their social media with rainbows. If only all of our elected officials could be like those I have been privileged to have, who actively fight against the nefarious measures that aim to strip LGBTQ people, and transgender children in particular, of what rights and freedoms we hold, including those we have long and hard fought for and who are under constant threat. If only all children’s shows could sound like “Sesame Street,” which hosted the incredibly fabulous and inspiring Billy Porter, star of “Pose” and HIV-positive gay man, dons a dress and sings with puppets about friendship for millions of children. Whether you are a babysitter, teacher, doctor or nurse, neighbor, aunt or uncle, or anyone else who may not have children but interacts with them regularly, what you say and how you present yourself is important. Anyone who interacts with children for any reason – as a store clerk, receptionist, lunch waitress, or neighbor – can say or do anything that may have ripple effects deep enough to cut or heal a child for a life to come. Dealing with these moments with children in a conscious and deliberate way can make all the difference. We know that having just one LGBTQ-affirming adult in a child’s life can prevent suicide and literally save a life, according to one. Study 2019 of the Trevor Project, an anti-bullying organization. Being the ally of a child, identified or not LGBTQ, now or in the future, means first of all take the time to learn and unpack some preconceived notions you could convey about gender identity and expression. Then do what you can to actively show support for those kids in your life by leading with love first, then listening more than talking. Speak up if you hear other people saying something potentially dangerous. Oppose the wave of bills that targeting transgender children and have no merit Those of us who mark pride savor this month to reflect on times, however fleeting and sometimes superficial, when we are enveloped in affirmation. It’s that rainbow pride sign hanging on the window of our favorite store. The Google animation that blows up rainbow confetti when researching this year’s Pride event lineup. The rainbow filter of social media that so many friends have adopted to show their love and support. These are the political leaders who proudly display rainbow flags from government buildings without hesitation. It’s drag queen hours and handcrafted signs on political marches. These are top celebrities who hang out with us. It is the Republicans who take an unpopular position with their own party. Those of us who are LGBTQ adults have grown up in an even more hostile world than the one children face today. We need to take these steps and more to support our children, especially those caught between a politicized present and a future that will certainly be more open to fluidity and life beyond the binary (Gen Z already believe there should be more than two gender options). Children’s experiences vary wildly depending on where they live and who is in their homes and circles of influence (I know most kids aren’t as lucky as mine), and so it’s even more so. urgent need to create welcoming and inclusive spaces for them. and present themselves as powerful allies so that they can be free to evolve towards their beautiful and full personality. It’s not hard. But it is necessary. We all have a role to play.

