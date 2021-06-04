WholesaleLeggings.com Becomes Online Womens Fashion & Leggings Retail & Wholesale Website





ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WholesaleLeggings.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) today announced the launch of WholesaleLeggings.com, a new online marketplace for retail and wholesale women’s fashion and leggings. WholesaleLeggings.com aka Wholesale Leggings USA will provide its extensive catalog of leggings, leg fashion and womens fashion, on a 2 tier platform for retail and wholesale. This two-tier retail and wholesale format will be used to test a number of features developed in-house to assess their effectiveness and how best to implement them. The intelligence derived from these efforts will have a direct impact on future websites and in particular, a large project that BRAVADA has planned will be disclosed at a later date. Wholesale Leggings USA will make its catalog available to retail buyers at prices just above the wholesale price and with a minimum order amount. Businesses can apply for a business account to benefit from special privileges and discounts. A vast catalog of leggings for women, workout leggings and plus size leggings will be available as well as bodysuits, jumpsuits, dresses and tops. Please note that our social media accounts may be used from time to time for additional material events. The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)



https://twitter.com/WaypointLe About: BRAVADA International is an Internet and media company that owns and operates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that offer an exciting mix of products and services. consumer and B2B level. Company Website: BRAVADA.com BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com, CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections regarding the growth of BRAVADA Internationals’ business, the growth of the company and the related business strategy. These statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Factors or events that may cause actual results to vary may occur from time to time. BRAVADA International assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos